Upper Marlboro Man Arrested and Charged with Assault, Burglary and Theft

On Thursday, January 18, 2018 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 3000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located and apprehended the suspect behind the building.

Investigation revealed that over the past month, employees noticed that money had been stolen from the cash register.

On January 18, the suspect returned to the business and again stole money. A witness observed the theft and chased the suspect.

Responding officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Daniel O’Neal Handon, 24, of Upper Marlboro. Handon was arrested and charged with second degree assault, burglary, and theft.

Officer A. Singh is investigating.

