Owings Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Sunderland

January 23, 2018
Brittany Rainbolt, 30, of Owings

On Sunday, January 14, 2018 Deputy Williamson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in the area of North Solomons Island Road and Dalrymple Road, in Sunderland, when he observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the red light.

Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver later identified as Brittany Rainbolt, 30, of Owings. A K9 sniff was conducted on the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was performed resulting in narcotics and paraphernalia.

Rainbolt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxymorphone Hydochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

