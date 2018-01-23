Pink and Blue Tournament Raises $68,000 for Local Medical Centers

The 8th Annual Pink & Blue Memorial Cancer Tournament held Oct. 21 at Old South Country Club in Lothian celebrated the life of Mary Lou Waller and raised $68,000 for cancer care in her name.

Proceeds from the event are divided equally between CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) and Anne Arundel Medical Center. At CHMC, the funds from years past have been used to expand patient education and nurse navigation programs, enhance survivorship offerings, support the purchase of new technology and provide new clinical recliners for patients receiving chemotherapy.

According to Kasia Sweeney, administrator of oncology services, this year’s proceeds will be used to enhance CalvertHealth’s breast genetic testing and prostate nurse navigator programs.

At a luncheon held on Jan. 16, Pink and Blue Chair Stephen Clagett along with members of the committee presented a check for $34,000 from the Old South Charitable Trust to Dean Teague, president and CEO of Calvert Health System and members of the executive and oncology clinical teams.

CalvertHealth Foundation hosted the luncheon to thank the Pink & Blue sponsors, participants and organizers for their continued support and to highlight the “impact it has made in helping us meet the needs of our community struggling with cancer,” said Teague. He went on to add, “What you do is exceptional.”

First held in 2010, the Pink & Blue event, which includes golf, tennis and a 5K, was created by the Old South Women’s Golf Association (OSWGA) and the Old South Charitable Trust. Since it began, the popular charity event has raised more than $300,000.

This year’s event was dedicated to Mary Lou Waller, 76, of Friendship, who died in August after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

