Two Prince George’s County Women Arrested for Theft of Mail and Fraud in Waldorf

On Thursday, January 11, 2018 at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen about people in a white Toyota passenger car stealing mail in the 11200 block of Carroll Drive in Waldorf.

PFC C. Gustafson checked the area and located the vehicle on Stony Cove Drive.

PFC Gustafson stopped a vehicle matching the description and identified the driver and occupant as Taylor Nichelle Cain, 23, of Fort Washington, and Brittany Re’Chelle Moten, 24, of Upper Marlboro. Cain had an open warrant through Prince George’s County. Inside the car, officers discovered mail that had been stolen from a number of addresses, as well as stolen checks and marijuana.

Both suspects were subsequently linked to several mail theft cases throughout the area. PFC C. Gustafson, PFC J. Smith, and Detective E. Clark are investigating.

