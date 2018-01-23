St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron Files Re-Election

On January 9, 2018, Sheriff Tim Cameron of Morganza, Maryland, filed his candidacy for re-election as Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Cameron has served three terms as the Sheriff of St. Mary’s County and began his law enforcement career with the St. Mary`s County Sheriff`s Office over 37 years ago. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Cameron served in every Division of the Sheriff’s Office in a variety of positions and roles. With assignments ranging from Patrol Deputy to Division Commander, Sheriff Cameron is acknowledged as an innovative leader on a national scale. He has continued his education during his time as Sheriff of St. Mary’s County to better serve you.

Returning to School in 2006, Sheriff Cameron received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Masters of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. His diverse career in public service, command experience, dedication to professionalism, specialized training, and education set apart his candidacy from others.

Sheriff Cameron was born in 1958 in Leonardtown, MD, the son of Roy R. and Elizabeth K. Cameron. As a child he lived on his grandparent`s, William and Lydia Abell`s, farm in St. Inigoes, MD. He graduated from Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville, MD in 1977. He did post graduate studies at Massanutten Military Academy, Woodstock, VA and undergraduate studies at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA.

Sheriff Cameron noted, “It has been my privilege to serve as your Sheriff since December, 2006. My goal has been, and continues to be to establish your Sheriff`s Office as a premier law enforcement agency that is responsive and accountable to its citizens. Through a shared vision, strategic management, accountability, and adaptive leadership, the members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have achieved excellence at many levels. We strive to improve our efforts with a goal of sustaining viable communities, and improving the quality of life in St. Mary’s County.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work in partnership with the people of St. Mary`s County, as well as the talented, dedicated members of the Sheriff’s Office. I appreciate the community support of our Sheriff`s Office. It is a privilege to serve.”

Learn more at www.sheriffcameron.com

