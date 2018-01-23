The Harris Teeter in St. Mary’s County is Open!

Company to Celebrate Grand Opening with Sampling Event

Harris Teeter announced today it will welcome shoppers to its St. Mary’s Marketplace location on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. as the company celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Taste of Teeter sampling event. This event is a complimentary, in-store sampling of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. Store registers will be open for sales.

The store will have many unique features including: an extended hot foods bar in the Fresh Foods department; a wing bar; expanded Fishermans Market featuring handmade lobster rolls and steamed seafood daily; drive-through Pharmacy; ExpressLane Online Shopping; an events station which will feature weekly meal specials and an indoor, sit-down eating area.

“Harris Teeter is extremely excited to join the California, Md. community with our brand new St. Mary’s Marketplace store,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors – many of whom may be new to the Harris Teeter family. We hope those new to our brand see firsthand what sets Harris Teeter apart – superior customer service; knowledgeable, friendly associates; beautiful, modern facilities; excellent quality and vast selection including extensive fresh meal offerings; as well as personalized promotions and offers.”

In each of its stores, Harris Teeter strives to offer customers an excellent shopping experience, which begins with customer service and features high-quality products, variety and selection. Harris Teeter also works closely with its neighbors to form a true community partnership through support of local nonprofit organizations including food banks and youth sports organizations, as schools, grades k-12.

Grand Opening Promotions:

ExpressLane: No fee on all ExpressLane Online orders until Feb. 20, 2018; plus receive $5.00 off the first four orders of $40 or more until Feb. 20, 2018.

Pharmacy: Receive one $25 electronic coupon* for each new or transferred prescription through July 31, 2018. Electronic coupons tracked by shoppers’ VIC card and automatically credited on next transaction over $25; coupons expire Aug. 7, 2018.

*Exclusions apply. Please see Pharmacist for details.

Store Features and Departments

Full-service Butchers Market with Rancher Beef, HT Reserve Angus Beef and USDA Certified Very Tender Beef • Fresh Store made sausage and burgers • Full-service Fishermans Market • Handmade Lobster Rolls • Steamed Seafood • Shrimp Party Trays • Farmers Market Produce • Produce Party Trays • Fresh Cut Fruit • Trail Mix Bar • Salad Bar • Expanded organic and specialty produce • Full-Service Floral and Custom Floral Arrangements • Full-service Fresh Foods Market Deli/Bakery • Sushi • Self-Serve Olives • International Cheeses • Custom Cakes and Ice Cream Cakes • Sub Shop • Made to Order Sandwich Program • Artisan Breads • Boar’s Head Meats and Cheeses • Fresh Made Pizza • Hot Foods Bar • Asian Hot Bar • Wing Bar • Party Trays • Event Station • Natural and Organic Foods • Expanded Specialty Foods • Expanded Kosher Selection • Pharmacy with Drive Through • Private, Professional Pharmacist Consultations • Drug Interaction/ Allergy Screening • Double Coupons • Club 60 Discount • Carryout Service • Parcel Pick-up • USCAN • Western Union • Coinstar • Rug Doctor • ExpressLane Online Shopping • Red Box DVD Rental Kiosk • Sit-down eating area • ATM •

Fast Facts

Store Address: St. Mary’s Marketplace

44900 St. Andrews Church Rd.

California, MD 20619

Grand Opening Date: Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018

Grand Opening Time: 5 p.m., ribbon cutting; sampling event immediately following

Store Hours: 24 Hours

Store Square Footage: 55,000

Check-Out Lanes: 9 checkouts, 6 express checkouts

Pharmacy Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.







