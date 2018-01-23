Impaired Driver Strikes Vehicle and Flees Scene in Callaway, Leading to DUI Charge and the Recovery of a Handgun

On January 18, 2018, Deputy Kevin Molitor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Route 249 and Route 5 intersection in Callaway for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Initial dispatch indicated the at-fault vehicle attempted to leave the scene, but the vehicle was located and deemed “disabled” shortly thereafter.

The subject, who was operating a 2007 Ford F-150, was identified as Charles Ray Mcelhaney, Sr., 62, of Tall Timbers. Mcelhaney admitted to driving the at-fault vehicle and claimed he had a green light to turn left at the intersection. He attempted to make the turn and struck vehicle two, a 2000 Toyota Avalon.

One witness stated she saw Mcelhaney exit the vehicle to ask if the occupants of vehicle two were okay and then stated, “(expletive) this, l’m outta here!” and attempted to drive away from the scene.

Mcelhaney didn’t make it too far, as the vehicle became disabled approximately 50 feet down Route 249 from the intersection where Mcelhaney was located.

Upon contacting the suspect, a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from his breath. Mcelhaney, who was not injured during the crash, admitted to have a shot of “apple Crown.” Officers located an open bottle of apple-flavored Crown Royal whiskey in the passenger side door.

While talking with Mcelhaney and requesting orders, Deputy Molitor noticed Mcelhaney appearing lethargic, slow in his hands, and being confused at simple instructions. He also had slurred speech and appeared to have difficulty standing up straight without swaying.

After conducting some field sobriety tests per police request, Mcelhaney stated he could not complete the remaining portions of the test and refuse a breathalyzer test.

At this time, Deputy Molitor informed the suspect that he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the suspect claiming he could not breathe and slouching to the ground.

After corralling the suspect, Molitor transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he blew a .08 BAC despite the test being administered 2.5 hours after the determination that he was impaired.

Mcelhaney’s car was inventoried for items of value, which turned up a Ruger 357 Magnum gun under the passenger seat, bullets in the glove compartment, and the aforementioned bottle of Crown Royal.

Charles Ray Mcelhaney, Sr. was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, having a handgun in the vehicle, negligent driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, and a few other minor traffic violations. He is currently awaiting trial on March 6, 2018 at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

