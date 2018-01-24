Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Distribution and Gun Charges for Lexington Park Man

On January 17, 2018, Cpl. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 22000 block of Pegg Road, in Lexington Park, for a traffic violation.
Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, Thomas Lionel Wills, 40, of Lexington Park, a cut straw containing white residue was observed. Further search of the vehicle yielded multiple bags containing cocaine and heroin, as well as numerous pills believed to be Oxycodone; a loaded handgun was also recovered.
Wills was arrested and charged with the following; Three Counts of Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana, Carrying handgun on Person, and Felon in Possession of Handgun; Wills has previous felony convictions for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute. Wills was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.
That shirt though…lol
Apparently he didn’t learn his lesson the first time he was charged and convicted. Maybe the judge should give him 2 slaps on the wrist this time. That will teach him.
Thats the problem,the Judges dont give any real jail time and they dont learn their lesson.
I for one am shocked by this.
“Wills was arrested and charged with the following; Three Counts of Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana, Carrying handgun on Person, and felon in Possession of Handgun; Wills has previous felony convictions for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute”
Bye-Bye!