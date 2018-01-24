Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Distribution and Gun Charges for Lexington Park Man

On January 17, 2018, Cpl. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 22000 block of Pegg Road, in Lexington Park, for a traffic violation.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, Thomas Lionel Wills, 40, of Lexington Park, a cut straw containing white residue was observed. Further search of the vehicle yielded multiple bags containing cocaine and heroin, as well as numerous pills believed to be Oxycodone; a loaded handgun was also recovered.

Wills was arrested and charged with the following; Three Counts of Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana, Carrying handgun on Person, and Felon in Possession of Handgun; Wills has previous felony convictions for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute. Wills was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.