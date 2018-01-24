Wednesday’s Pet is LEXA

Wednesday’s Pet for 1-24-18 LEXA

Featured Pet: Lexa

Rescue Group: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Breed: Catahoula Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $375.00 includes spay, UTD vaccines, deworming and flea and tick prevention applied and pup is microchipped

Lexa #8507 is a loving 2-year-old mix. She is very sweet; at times, it can take her a minute to warm up to new people. Lexa is obedient, smart and loves cuddling. She is crate and kennel trained. Lexa walks great on a leash, loves toys and responds to sit and stay. She is good with other dogs, but she would probably be the dominant dog. She does not do well with cats. We believe you can always teach an ‘old’ dog new tricks so we highly recommend continued obedience training for this smart pup; it stimulates the dog’s mind and establishes a good dog/adopter relationship. Lexa will make a wonderful companion.

Lexa is a fast learner. Watch her working with the rescue’s trainer in the video below.

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an adoption form, downloadable from our website: http://www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org/adoptus.html and return it per instructions. Email dogs@lastchanceanimalrescue.org with questions or call the main office at 301-274-9409.

Stay tuned to our Facebook page for adoption event locations and updates: www.facebook.com/lcarmd

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

