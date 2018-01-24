Lusby Woman Arrested for Drug and Paraphernalia Possession After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, January 20, 2018 Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the McDonalds, in Prince Frederick.

Deputy Sampson made contact with the driver later identified as Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby, and informed her of the reason she was being stopped.

While Stewart was obtaining her driver licenses and registration, Deputy Sampson observed paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. Stewart was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and narcotics being located.

Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Vyvanse, Adderall) and two counts of CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

