Lusby Woman Arrested for Drug and Paraphernalia Possession After Traffic Stop

January 24, 2018
Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby

Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby

On Saturday, January 20, 2018 Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the McDonalds, in Prince Frederick.

Deputy Sampson made contact with the driver later identified as Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby, and informed her of the reason she was being stopped.

While Stewart was obtaining her driver licenses and registration, Deputy Sampson observed paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. Stewart was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and narcotics being located.

Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Vyvanse, Adderall) and two counts of CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby

Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby

This entry was posted on January 24, 2018 at 9:55 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to Lusby Woman Arrested for Drug and Paraphernalia Possession After Traffic Stop

  1. Sunny D on January 24, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I’m glad they finally locked up Elsa! I’m tired of frozen roadways and rinsing salt off my ride!

    Reply
    • anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 10:56 am

      Rflao

      Reply
    • Localboy on January 24, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      That’s a good one, I knew she reminded me of someone.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Not a good start to adult life. Experimenting with pills never ends well. Stick to weed, that is just a ticket.

    Reply
  3. pam on January 24, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    She really looks addicted

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Zombie alert!

    Reply
  5. Adam 12 on January 24, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Winning again!

    Reply
  6. Capt'n Marvel on January 24, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Is that “Storm” from the X-Men?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.