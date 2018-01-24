CalvertHealth Medical Center Restricts Visitors During Peak Flu Season

As we enter the peak of influenza (flu) season, the rates are high and widespread throughout Maryland. CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) is seeing a heavy volume of ER visits and admissions associated with the flu. Although vaccinating against the flu is still the best line of defense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this year’s vaccine is only 30% effective against the H3N2 virus.

To limit the potential spread of influenza within the medical center and among patients, CHMC is limiting the visitation of children under the age of 18 and those that are experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms.

To protect patients and prevent the spread of influenza:

Wash your hands before and after visiting. Hand-washing stations are located on each patient floor.

The use of masks will be encouraged for patients with flu-like symptoms.

Do not visit if you are currently experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms or if you have recently been ill.

No children under the age of 18 may visit at this time.

Visitors experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should also refrain from attending classes offered at CHMC. Classes or groups that involve children under the age of 18 may be relocated, postponed or cancelled during this time. For up-to-date information on course offerings visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Classes.

CalvertHealth acknowledges that this policy may cause some inconvenience for many patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of the community is the health system’s primary concern.

