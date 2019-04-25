UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Multiple Store Robberies

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, April 25, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Ja’ron Anthony Bowen, 20 of Indian Head, to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, 3 counts of Robbery, and Theft Less Than $100. Bowen also faces 40 years back up time for the aforementioned charges.
On August 20, 2018, Bowen entered a guilty plea to the above charges in Charles County Circuit Court.
On January 23, 2018, officers responded to Subway located in the 4600 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head for the report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived at the scene, an employee reported that the suspect jumped over the counter armed with a knife and demanded to have the money in the cash register. The suspect left the business after retrieving the money.
That same day, officers received another report of an armed robbery at Westlake Dash In, located in the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. When officers arrived, an employee stated that the suspect was armed with a knife, walked behind the cashier’s counter, and removed money from the register. During the robbery, one of the employees was cut in the face and another employee was cut on the hand.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect matched the size and description of a suspect from previous robberies of Dollar General on January 20, 2018, and Goodies on January 21, 2018, both located in Indian Head.
Bowen was developed as a suspect and was identified in a photographic line up by an employee from one of the robberies.
A search and seizure warrant was conducted at Bowen’s residence, revealing evidence related to the robberies. Bowen also confessed to robbing the four businesses.
1/25/2018: Between January 20 and January 23, 2018, three businesses in Indian Head and one business in Waldorf were robbed at knifepoint or implied weapon.
Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Division investigated and developed a suspect.
A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence, at which time the suspect was located and evidence related to the robberies was recovered.
Ja’ron Anthony Bowen, 19, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, theft, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.
Detective C. Gregory investigated.
