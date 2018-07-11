UPDATE: Student Takes Plea Deal for his Role in Armed Robbery at College Dorm Room in St. Mary’s City

July 11, 2018
Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

UPDATE 7/11/2018: Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, appeared in Circuit Court for Saint Mary’s County on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Bullet was one of four students who were involved in the armed robbery of a fellow student at a St. Mary’s College of Maryland dorm room in St. Mary’s City, on February 9, 2018,

Bullet was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. In a plea deal, the State’s Attorney agreed to drop the armed robbery, assault and theft charges. Bullet pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to seven years in jail, with all but 18 months suspended. Bullet will be on supervised probation for 5 years after he completes his sentence.

On Friday, February 9, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m., four men entered a college dorm room at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Waring Commons Residence Complex, in St. Mary’s City on College Drive.

Once inside the four men later identified as Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, Bullett demanded the male occupant to ‘give them everything he has’ or they would take it by force. Bullett and Makle began to beat the victim with their fists about the head and face. Makle then produced a black semi automatic handgun from his waistband and showed it to the victim. Bullett then stole two ounces of marijuana from a table located in the room, and demanded the victim give him the rest of the marijuana he had. Bullett then searched the room and located a lock box containing six more ounces of marijuana. At some point during the robbery one of the men also took the victim’s wallet from the same table the marijuana was located.  The lock box was valued at $70, the wallet contained $40, and police valued the marijuana at approximately $1,200. Payne and Terrell-Jones stood by the door in order to keep lookout for anyone trying to enter the room.

All four men were charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and use of a firearm during a crime.

UPDATE 3/14/2018: After being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status since February 13, 2018, Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills and Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, were both released their own personal recognizance on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Both Terrell-Jones and Payne are still being charged with assault and theft under $1,500, their charges for armed robbery, robbery and use of a firearm during a crime, have been dropped.

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, both remain in custody at the on a no bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

UPDATE 2/14/2018 @ 12:21 p.m.: Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel were members of the 2017-18 St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk Men’s Basketball team.

2/14/2018 @ 11:00 a.m.: On Friday, February 9, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m., four men entered a college dorm room at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Waring Commons Residence Complex, in St. Mary’s City on College Drive.

Once inside the four men later identified as Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, Bullett demanded the male occupant to ‘give them everything he has’ or they would take it by force. Bullett and Makle began to beat the victim with their fists about the head and face. Makle then produced a black semi automatic handgun from his waistband and showed it to the victim. Bullett then stole two ounces of marijuana from a table located in the room, and demanded the victim give him the rest of the marijuana he had. Bullett then searched the room and located a lock box containing six more ounces of marijuana. At some point during the robbery one of the men also took the victim’s wallet from the same table the marijuana was located.  The lock box was valued at $70, the wallet contained $40, and police valued the marijuana at approximately $1,200. Payne and Terrell-Jones stood by the door in order to keep lookout for anyone trying to enter the room.

All four men were charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and use of a firearm during a crime.

Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills

Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg

Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel

Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel

Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia

Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel

Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg

Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills

Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills

This entry was posted on July 11, 2018 at 10:05 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

456 Responses to UPDATE: Student Takes Plea Deal for his Role in Armed Robbery at College Dorm Room in St. Mary’s City

  1. Jeff Spicoli on February 14, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Again, the marijuana bunch shows what losers they really are. You peddle with this crap and I hope you don’t expect to live too long. These 4 turds were willing to risk their freedom for a little high. And the dumba$$ who is supposed to be studying and getting an education, you are just as big a loser. Congratulations geniuses, you did it!

    Reply
    • Johnny Appleseed on February 14, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      I am a student at SMCM who knows all 4 of these students. They all actually have exemplary character and are very nice students. The Public Safety at SMCM is corrupt.

      Reply
      • Anon on February 14, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        What does this have to do with the gun and the beating the victim received? PS did not conduct this investigation. The SM County Sheriff’s Office did.

        Reply
        • GetYourFactsStraight on February 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

          Actually the investigation is ongoing, and in this country you’re innocent until proven guilty! Everything mentioned in this article, is alleged. There has been no proof of an actual gun.

          Reply
          • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 1:51 pm

            You have a secret info source in the Sheriff’s Dept or is this something your home-boys are telling you?

        • Silver fox on February 14, 2018 at 7:18 pm

          Guess he’s trying to say they were set up you know how the cops are SMDH

          Reply
      • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        Exemplary character.. you pull a gun on someone and physically assault them 4 on 1 and that makes you exemplary. I’m not denying that this county is loaded with racist cops. In fact the cops who arrested these guys were probably racist based on statistics alone. But be reasonable. When someone commits a felony like this and gets arrested, that means the law enforcement agency is functioning as intended. And an act like that demonstrates character that is anything but exemplary.

        Reply
        • Deneale on February 15, 2018 at 2:02 pm

          What does “racist based on statistics alone” mean? That’s racist based on ignorance alone.

          Reply
          • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 1:54 pm

            And your comments are especially racist! Have you made your complaints known to the Sheriff of his “loaded racist Sheriff’s Department”?

        • Anonymous on February 20, 2018 at 10:16 pm

          Could not have said it better myself!

          Reply
      • AppalledAcademic on February 14, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        hahaha. exemplary character? If they weren’t armed robbers, they would be pillars of the community. why dont we throw them a parade?

        Reply
      • AppalledAcademic on February 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        exemplary character? If they weren’t armed robbers, they would be pillars of the community. why dont we throw them a parade?

        Reply
        • Coach Crook on February 15, 2018 at 6:14 am

          Does this go against the “education will save the black youth” propaganda?

          Everyone put on your most shocked expression now, ready? 1,2,3……!!!

          After all, they shoot basketball in college!

          These aren’t like the ones you see playing ball in the hood.

          And I am sure it is all a HUGE misunderstanding.
          Remember – INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN

          BLM! Especially educated, armed, and in a gang.

          Exemplary!

          Reply
      • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:51 pm

        “exemplary character and are very nice students…”
        OOOOOKayyyyyy!!!!! Whatever you say Johnny, sheesh!

        Reply
      • James on February 14, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        yeah, sure they are…

        Reply
      • janice on February 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        well they f’d up this time! so much for exemplary character…

        Reply
      • Everyone is someone’s son on February 14, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        These are all good kids and have decent grades. They all play basketball together and I know for a fact that two of them have never even been in trouble or anything before. Not suspended never even been in a fight. The story is not adding up so why don’t you hold judgement u til the entire thing is finished rather than jumping to conclusions and showing your true ignorant selves for what they are.

        Reply
        • Momma Smores on February 15, 2018 at 6:17 am

          Yeah – let them go free.

          Never CAUGHT doin anything before.

          Dint do nuffin! Stop judging y’all!

          Reply
        • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

          So the cops are lying? Got it.

          Reply
        • Prince of Zamunda on February 15, 2018 at 2:22 pm

          Other commenters have said that one (possibly more) were removed from the team because their grades werent good enough, and here you are telling us they all had good grades. Someone is fibbing

          Reply
        • a on February 21, 2018 at 8:19 am

          my son knows all four boys and is shocked that they would do this. He said Judge doesn’t even smoke or drink alcohol.

          Reply
          • Duke Otis Scorpio on March 15, 2018 at 3:52 pm

            Sober as a Judge, then? What about the Marquis? Does he get drunk as a Lord?

      • Willie on February 14, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        Exemplary character? They did an armed robbery. Geez.

        Reply
      • senior smcm student on February 14, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        Public Safety didn’t arrest them the sheriff did. The issue of whether or not public safety is corrupt would only be an argument if this was solely a drug case, but its not. They assaulted someone and brought a gun into play. That changes everything. Good people make mistakes, but I wouldn’t qualify beating someone up as a ‘nice student’ thing to do.

        Reply
        • Roy Fedders on February 17, 2018 at 3:09 pm

          Public Safety has no authority to “arrest” The College does not want police on Campus. Never did. Only MSP or Sheriff’s Office has this authority. In this case, the Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. In addition, ever since this College President has came on board, the College has had problems. Dropped enrollment that continues and now this. All in the name of inclusiveness and political correctness? Is it worth it?

          Reply
          • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 12:50 pm

            The officers at SMCM were all made Commissioned Special Police Officers around 2011/2012. With that title came powers of arrest. So, unless SMCM, and their liberal-minded administrators, decided once again to use only public safety officers, those SPO’s certainly do have the authority to arrest!

      • Johnny Appleseed 2.0 on February 14, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        They literally beat and robbed someone. So I doubt they have “exemplary” character.

        Reply
      • Ichabod on February 14, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        Where does the “exemplary character” fit in with the beating of “the victim with their fists about the head and face,” or having a semi-automatic pistol on campus? And how exactly is Public Safety “corrupt?”

        Reply
        • Jane Smith on February 14, 2018 at 7:47 pm

          They were nice kids, I never had a problem with any of them. They were always kind and respectful. I had class with some of them. 2 of them stood up for me when I was being bullied.

          Reply
          • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 10:44 pm

            2 of them did huh?LOL I call bs,”Jane Smith”.

          • Zachary Smith on February 16, 2018 at 9:38 pm

            @ JOSH FURY: Why, do you know these four? If you do, please tell everyone what they are really like. If not, please do not judge someone on one mistake. Everyone has the ability to do evil, especially those who are currently judging these four. However, while everyone can do evil, they can also do good. But you would not hear what good they have done…why not try to find out?

        • Reality Sucks on February 23, 2018 at 1:26 pm

          Johnny,
          What they have been trying to tell you is that the story of the victim is not adding up. This was a drug dealer on campus and he clearly fabricated the gun because it would look bad to know that he started a fight and got beat up. One of them did take weed but it was more because of the disagreement. No gun was found because no gun was involved. From all accounts none of these boys ever had a gun. So what they have been trying to tell you, is that don’t jump to conclusions. We have all heard about victims lying before. If you knew these boys, you would know that the victims account does not add up one bit.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on March 14, 2018 at 8:54 pm

            Okay then no gun.thats a good thing. Just the FOUR of them robbing there drug hook up.that shows real character. Come on people they think because their on the basketball team the can do what they want. Just a bunch of worthless crooks.

      • To the hoop on February 14, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        And Hitler had the trains running on time. You are an idiot.

        Reply
        • Roddie on February 15, 2018 at 12:02 pm

          That was Benito Mussolini not Hitler

          Reply
          • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:17 pm

            Dude, they both had awesome rail systems.

      • Rick Jenkins on February 14, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        You must be another state funded thug too. Rot in hell with the rest of the those animals!

        Reply
      • DIO002 on February 15, 2018 at 12:40 am

        I went to high school and graduated with Kevin and he was not like that AT ALL. Surprised the hell out of me when I heard the news. The guy has never been in a fight at school. Sad to see that he was hanging with the wrong people and made a dumb decision like this.

        Reply
        • Momma Smores on February 15, 2018 at 6:21 am

          Decision?

          Ha Ha. Here it is again – like it was a nano-second itsy-bitsy whim.

          How about actions that fit a thug, gang member, or life criminal?

          If this is outside of his normal character I am certain the attorney will put on a show fit for the lifetime channel.

          Reply
          • Night Owl on February 16, 2018 at 5:25 am

            Sounds like you’re making excuses for them… why are you doing that? They made the decisions to do what they did, and they should be held accountable for their actions.

      • None ya on February 15, 2018 at 1:25 am

        Sick public safety is definitely corrupt, and I graduated in 2011.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:40 am

          In what way is the Public Safety Dept corrupt tho?

          Reply
        • Just another DF on February 16, 2018 at 6:46 am

          Well that does it for me!

          You graduated in 2011?

          Why didn’t you come forward before now?

          Free these guys! No way they did any of these things they are accused of!

          Let’s get some torches and go after public safety!

          They won’t get away this time. Did you hear? “None Ya” graduated in 2011!

          Reply
        • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm

          Must have a grudge against PS. We’re all dying to hear what it might be. Go ahead; we’ll wait!

          Reply
        • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 12:55 pm

          What’s the matter? PS bust you for something? Please enlighten us as to one incident that would point to those officers being corrupt.

          Reply
      • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:48 am

        In summary: deydindunuthin

        Reply
      • cheywolf on February 16, 2018 at 8:24 am

        Apparently you do not know what exemplary means. I guess the new definition of exemplary is being a robbing pot head thief. By the way it was the sheriffs office that made the arrest not the college police.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        Well now they are on their way back to the ghetto.

        Reply
        • very close to home on March 23, 2018 at 12:01 am

          lets get something REAL STRIAGHT!!!!.. Kevin Makle didn’t come from the ghetto. You assume he did because of the color of his skin I’m guessing which makes you a complete ass!. I know this young man personally and he is one of the most respectful people you could ever meet in life.He has never ever been in trouble in school from pre-K to 12th grade, never was allowed to hang with the kinda kids he got locked up with, and always had excellent grades. I do believe he is very innocent, and the boy wouldn’t ever put his hands on anyone unless it was self defense. If you ever asked anyone about Kevin they would never ever be able to speak a nasty, evil, or mean word about him, because he was raised in a very loving, clean, and non ghetto environment. KNOW WHO YOUR REALLY SPEAKING ABOUT BEFORE YOU SPEAK!.

          Reply
          • BS on March 23, 2018 at 12:53 am

            Kevin Makle was a lookout in an armed robbery, nothing more and definitely nothing less. He hung with the wrong crew and should pay for the crime he committed, when he makes his deal in court he will have to admit to his role in the crimes he committed. Let him be a lesson to other “good Kids” and when your friends decide to do something stupid, walk away. Kevin Makle will have to go thru the rest of his life knowing when someone googles his name it won’t come up as a good kid and a basketball player, but as a criminal who took part in an armed robbery to steal drugs.

        • Anonymous on March 23, 2018 at 8:59 pm

          So are u

          Reply
      • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 6:14 pm

        How is the PS department corrupt? They received a report and passed on the info they received onto the local law enforcement.

        Reply
      • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        You’re welcome to post your real name when you present your “corruption” evidence to the St. Mary’s States Attorney.

        Reply
    • Jane Smith on February 14, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      They actually al four played basketball, the one was suspended because his grades weren’t high enough

      Reply
      • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        In other words, the only reason he was accepted at SMCM was to play basketball! Imagine that!

        Reply
        • JOSH FURY on March 16, 2018 at 1:30 am

          And youre welcome to use your real name while talking s###. LOL stupid hypocrite pu##y.

          Reply
    • Leila on February 14, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      I think it’s safe to say there were a lot of other factors contributing to this incident other than marijuana. You need to smoke a bowl and relax.

      Reply
      • Cheech Marin on February 16, 2018 at 9:56 am

        Your place or mine/

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      TURDS?! What a vocabulary

      Reply
    • Zachary Smith on February 16, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      I am a student at St. Mary’s who had a friend from high school-a Maryland high school mind you- who consistently got high on weekends, yet he scored a perfect ACT. How do you know these two did not study? Simply because they were caught smoking? It is like this in most colleges, not just ours. Try looking at arrest records for other schools and you will see that this is nothing new.

      Reply
  2. Common Sense on February 14, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Stereotypes exist for a reason.

    Reply
    • None on February 14, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      They do?! Like you are probably trailer park trash strung out on herion.

      Reply
      • Common Sense on February 15, 2018 at 6:56 am

        Did you read an alarming number of articles that made you think that people who understand why stereotypes exist are ‘trailer park trash strung out on ‘herion’ (btw, what is herion?)’? If so…hmmm…maybe you are on to something then….maybe I am ‘probably’ trailer park trash strung out on ‘herion’.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 10:25 am

        I like how you saw their name was “Common Sense” and automatically assumed they’re white, though.

        Reply
        • Truth B. Told on February 16, 2018 at 6:50 am

          Man that was GOLD!

          Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      @you racist trash,

      stereotypes exist cause you create them :)
      color has nothing to do with this :))))))
      thank you and goodbye.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

        statistics do though, fact is you’re twice as likely to be robbed by a black, and they only make up about 13% of the population.

        Reply
        • Otis Scorpio Mean Median Mode on March 15, 2018 at 3:58 pm

          Actually, it worse than that. You’re twice as likely to get robbed by a black male, who make up only 6.5% of the population. Statistics are racist.

          Reply
      • Common Sense on February 15, 2018 at 6:53 am

        Color? Who said anything about color? You know you should really not ‘create’ your own reality based on the ‘stereotype’ you are imagining.

        It’s too bad you left…you had such important things to write.

        Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 11:32 am

    I see something in common with these 4 criminals but can’t say.

    Reply
    • AliceW on February 14, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      I don’t get it, only three were on a basketball team.

      Reply
    • Ash on February 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      Why not? Afraid you’ll be labeled as a racist? Your comment wasn’t necessary.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        Racism is a natural human trait used for defense.

        Reply
        • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 9:45 am

          Defense of what? They did nothing to you. They are just boys who made a dumb decision and have to deal with the consequences. That was no direct threat to you so why be racist? Excuses

          Reply
        • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 9:47 am

          excuses

          Reply
          • Ray Ray on February 18, 2018 at 2:36 am

            Excuses?

    • I observe on February 14, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      That none of them can grow an actual mustache yet?

      Reply
    • Anon on February 14, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      I see something wrong with this comment but can’t say. Except when it’s this obvious it might as well be said, racist.

      Reply
    • Someone on February 14, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      again, you if want to go there, do not post as anonymous.

      Reply
      • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Like you are, loser? Like it matters, you wouldn’t do anything.

        Reply
      • It's me on February 14, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        Said, ‘Someone’.

        Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Filthy hood rat trash. We need to eradicate this type of vermin.

    Reply
    • Johnny Appleseed on February 14, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      We need to eradicate you.

      Reply
      • Robert Hemmings on February 14, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        Well, all you thugs are trying to eradicate law abiding citizens. How about just killing off each other, like they do in Chicago? That would be awesome! Nobody will miss any of you animals, except for your crack dealers.

        Reply
    • Ash on February 14, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Why are they hood rats? Please don’t say that skin color is a reason because now you look ridiculous or shall I say racist. Your probably the same freaking person posting a million times trying to make it look like it’s different people. Please stop.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Should be a crime to be that ugly.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      Need to eradicate white privledge and your racist ass

      Reply
      • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        White privilege is merely an excuse for blacks life failures. GTFO. A black won the presidency ffs, get over yourselves.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 6:45 pm

          You make us white people look bad.

          Reply
          • MsImwatching on February 16, 2018 at 7:39 pm

            A “Black” won the Presidency? Way to go Archy Bunker!

      • Average Joe on February 15, 2018 at 6:28 am

        Where is this “white privilege” and how do you get it?

        My family has lived here hundreds of years and had to work hard to maintain our middle class standing. I am not complaining and don’t feel disappointed, but we are not wealthy – nor has any favoritism ever given us special treatment.

        So where is it?

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 10:27 am

          You’re not allowed to reason with them, man, it’s a trump card and should be respected as such.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 9:08 pm

            Trump is a big Trump card for them as well,and liberal losers,to the point of lying!

        • Night Owl on February 16, 2018 at 5:29 am

          Yes, and we’re all well aware that black Americans have also had the opportunity to live here for hundreds of years while working hard to maintain their middle class status. Oh, wait. If you don’t think the opportunities your ancestors had (that others didn’t) has afforded you any advantages, I don’t know what to tell you.

          Reply
          • Point it At Who on February 16, 2018 at 10:06 am

            Your message is so confused, I don’t think you know what to tell him anyway. And He is not likely to need to hear it either.

          • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:11 pm

            Tell me how pretty I am.

      • maxinedirtywaters on March 15, 2018 at 10:21 am

        Have BCS? Black Complex Syndrome

        Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 11:47 am

    4 idiots that will now have a felony record that will follow them for the rest of their lives all over $1310 worth of stuff. I have no pity for them, they are adults and they made their choices. The ones I pity are the tax payers, now we have to support these fools. Lock them away for a long time. I would rather support them in prison then support them as free men all the while they are still stealing from people.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 1:13 pm

      we probably were already supporting them – I bet they had scholarships

      Reply
      • Ray Ray on February 14, 2018 at 3:58 pm

        With “undecided” majors.

        Reply
        • Jane Smith on February 14, 2018 at 7:48 pm

          You don’t get scholarships for D3 sports.

          Reply
          • D3 grants on February 15, 2018 at 7:17 am

            Right…but you are eligible for ‘leadership grants’. If you don’t think many athletes at D3 schools are receiving some type of scholarship that is indirectly tied to their respective athletic prowess, you’d be making a mistake…Ivy league schools are the same way…they have big time athletics (D1) but claim to ‘not give athletic scholarships’; the star players are simply getting scholarships in the name of something else.

          • Rachel Haywood on February 15, 2018 at 8:58 am

            Right! But you get them for just being a minority.

      • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:26 am

        Scholarships for the basketball

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      You ignorance does not help the situation. If you pity the tax payers, why lock them up for a long time? Why not rehabilitate these men so the crime doesn’t occur again, and so the tax payers do not have to pay for the long incarceration.

      Yes, these men are adults and made a poor decision that they will live with. But you too, presumably, are also an adult and should learn more about how the legal system works, or more aptly, doesnt work so you can appreciate how dumb your comment is about locking them away for a long time.

      Reply
      • Sheam on February 14, 2018 at 6:48 pm

        They were given a chance at an education and to play basketball at an honors college. They blew it. I don’t feel sorry for them. I don’t think YOU understand how many kids that would never do something like this don’t get into St Mary’s. And as a parent of an alumnus of St Mary’s, I am appalled

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 7:17 am

        And how dumb is your comment not to want to lock up 4 violent offenders. This was not shoplifting or a snatch and grab this was a beat the hell out of someone until they give up their stuff. These violent people deserve prison and I would rather keep the community safe by locking them away then take a slim chance they won’t do it again. Unfortunately your way of thinking is taking over the justice system and violent crime is on the rise. This is no coincidence.

        Reply
    • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

      Actually by logic of the law, it was only $110 worth of property, wallet and cash, the marijuana cannot be included since it is federally illegal.

      Reply
    • Queen on February 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm

      Nope. Wealthy families
      Sorry President Obama has us moving on up

      Reply
      • Otis Scorpio Jefferson on March 15, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        To a DEELUCKS apahtment in the SKYYY???

        Reply
    • Queen on February 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

      Nope. Wealthy families
      Sorry President Obama has us moving on up

      Reply
  6. Nick on February 14, 2018 at 11:52 am

    All this for a little pot?
    There has to be more to the story.
    Did the victim owe them money?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      No, the victim did not.

      Reply
      • Anonymous anon on February 15, 2018 at 11:30 am

        Yes,the victim was the drug dealer & he’s Not Black! HaHa

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 11:45 am

        Yes! The victim was the drug dealer amongst other breaking the Law Talents & He’s Not Black! HaHa!

        Reply
  7. raul on February 14, 2018 at 11:57 am

    and the drug dealer that was robbed was not arrested?

    Reply
    • Johnny Appleseed on February 14, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      Saint Marys College has a very corrupt Public Safety.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

        In what way is the Public Safety Dept corrupt? I go to school here and ice never had an issue with them?

        Reply
    • Johnny Appleseed on February 14, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      The public safety at Saint Marys College is corrupt that way

      Reply
      • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        Got some proof there, snowflake? Or are you just pissed because you got a parking ticket? Present your “corruption” evidence. We’ll wait big-mouth!

        Reply
    • person on February 14, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      hey jacka$$, clearly the dealer isnt the issue if these guys are bringing guns to a college.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 7:11 pm

        Its not “the” issue but it is “an” issue.

        Reply
    • Ash on February 14, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      exactly my thoughts

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 10:02 am

        this was clearly put on the wrong comment. I do not agree with this. How is public safety corrupt? Please explain. Even if they were corrupt, they would be no different from any other institution, state or county with corruption. So what is your point? Bringing guns to a college is not new. People have been doing that, they just haven’t been caught. Unfortunately these ones were.

        Reply
        • Ray Ray on February 17, 2018 at 3:56 pm

          “Unfortunately?” Your more dumb than I initially thought Ash.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on February 18, 2018 at 1:51 pm

            Says the person that cant even use “youre” correctly. IDIOT

          • Ray Ray on February 19, 2018 at 8:01 pm

            Awww did your/you’re feelings get hurt? I like how you deflected the fact that you thought it was “unfortunate” they found the weapon with a misspelled word in my post. Who are you really? Mavis Beacon?

          • Ash on February 21, 2018 at 3:36 pm

            sorry Ray Ray.. Anonymous isn’t me. By now you should know if I comment, I’ll use my name.

          • Ash on February 21, 2018 at 3:36 pm

            sorry Ray Ray.. Anonymous isn’t me. By now you should know if I comment, I’ll use my name.

          • Ray Ray on March 14, 2018 at 8:15 pm

            Damn girl. You are craving some attention aren’t you? No where did mention the fact that I thought you were anonymous. I asked if the individual was Mavis Beacon, not Ash. Hit me up if you need some lovin’ as I like the plump ones.

          • Anonymous on March 15, 2018 at 5:12 pm

            Yet you are here 3 weeks later still posting LMAO you really are stupid.

    • Melting_Snowflakes on March 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Not if he didn’t have any dope hahaha it’s hearsay at that point.

      Reply
  8. Rob Stark on February 14, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Hey Big Dookie,

    Is this your crew?

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Judge is the perfect name for someone who’s going to be in front of a judge for most of his life.

    Reply
    • Localboy on February 14, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      And one of them picked the right major “Psychology”.

      Reply
    • Rosa Manning on February 15, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      Firet of all you do not know him so you should watch your mouth. The problem today is people always read the news and think it make it true. An if you know so much why don’t you use your name. The media always make things more drama than it really is.

      Reply
      • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 2:12 pm

        You’re right. Why don’t you tell everyone the “real” truth? Go ahead; we’ll wait!

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      Dont believe what you read..

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Must have been some high grade marijuana and/or the prices went up over the years because 8 oz. used to have a value of $800.

    Reply
    • Melting_Snowflakes on March 20, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Um…that must have been some tastey dirt weed LOL. Good Hydro weed was 240-300 an oz in the mid 80’s. Of course you could take one toke and say “roach? this weed’s a mother #$%^$#@ ” No one burns dirt weed anymore. Took that money right outta pepe lopez’ wallet. Illegal immigration is down because no ones burning sh!t weed no more.

      Reply
  11. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I hope they rot in hell

    Reply
    • Someone on February 14, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      you want these young men to rot in hell but I bet you don’t say that about the folks out here doing much worse. Again, don’t post as anonymous.

      Reply
      • Ray Ray on February 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        Cause 3 men robbed someone at gunpoint? Why is that not REALLY REALLY bad in your book? Idiot

        Reply
      • Don frump on February 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm

        As the person replies anonymously

        Reply
        • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

          Like you, stupid hypocrites.

          Reply
  12. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    when u 6’9 280….do u really need a gun and 3 other ppl?

    Reply
  13. LaVonte Sanders on February 14, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    All I see in these comments is a bunch of racist white people. Yeah they wrong, but the name calling and stereotype is all nonsense. None of ya’ll gonna say that to their face so don’t say it to it when they behind bars. Yes they committed a crime and they deserve the consequences but don’t be a racist about. If you don’t got nothing good to say then don’t say it all. Wonder what happened to the person who weed it was…. they prolly didn’t do nothing cause he wasn’t colored right?

    Reply
    • Ray Ray on February 14, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      Thanks for the Ebonics lesson. SMC of MD hookin’ you up wit dat’?

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 10:08 am

        Ebonics…okay says the person whose name is Ray Ray.**finger snap** Hope you never go to jail/prison Ray Ray.

        Reply
        • Ray Ray II on February 15, 2018 at 4:42 pm

          Says Ash. What does a name have to do with Ebonics? Don’t go away mad, just go away.

          Reply
          • Ash on February 16, 2018 at 9:05 am

            You speak it well Ray Ray. Your sweet a## name has nothing to do with ebonics. Nobody is mad Ray Ray.

    • Don frump on February 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Hes Muslim. I’d say he had just as bad of a shake. Typically they cant bust you for coming forward to speak on a violent crime though.

      Reply
    • pot kettle black on February 15, 2018 at 7:22 am

      Why are you stereotyping that the ‘the person who weed it was’ ‘wasn’t colored’?

      So you call out nonsense of others…but don’t see your own nonsense?

      I mean, ‘if you don’t got nothing good to say then don’t say it at all’ right? isn’t that what you just said? Maybe you should stop telling us what to do and instead show us what to do…lead by example, right?

      Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:29 am

      Would I poke a gorilla in his eye? No, same logic here.

      Reply
  14. AliceW on February 14, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Remember drug crimes are a non violent crime, Obama said so many times and reduced the sentences on about 1300 drug offenders up to his last day. Remember that when they kick your front door down to pay for their non violent recreational drug habit!

    Reply
  15. Mullie on February 14, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Basically just threw their lives away! Armed Robbery and assault will carry with them forever.

    Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      Yeah, their education is all gonna be for nothing, basically.

      Reply
  16. LaVonte Sanders on February 14, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    All I see in these comments is a bunch of racist white people showing who they really are. Yes they committed a crime and deserve the consequences for that, but the name calling and stereotypes talk is all nonsense. You don’t know these men personally, their side of the story, or anything, so why are you calling them out there names? You don’t got nothing good to say then don’t say it all. Hiding be an anonymous name is a punk move. People in the comments say this cause they locked up but didn’t say anything about them when they were free. No I’m not joining sides cause they were wrong and deserve what they got as a lesson learned. But, at the same time you all revealing the racist people in which you all really are. I see we don’t know what happened to the person who weed it was thought right? Probably because he wasn’t of black. The world we live in today. Smh

    Reply
    • Roger on February 14, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      Find me a story where 4 white men broke into a college dorm room, beat the crap out of the victim and terrorized them with a handgun for 8oz of weed. Hold your own accountable.

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

        No…there are stories much worse…Mass shootings at elementary schools and campus wide…but oh yea that’s right..they suffered with some mental illness. B.S

        Reply
        • Deneale on February 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

          You mean the Mexican kid in a gun free zone?

          Reply
        • Roger on February 15, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          Or the black men molesting and victimizing well over a hundred minors?

          Reply
          • Ash on February 16, 2018 at 9:21 am

            Columbine High School Massacre (white kid)

            Charles Manson and his followers (white)

            James Holmes Colorado theater massacre (White)

            Devin Kelley Texas Church Killer (White)

            Sandy Hook Elementary shooter (white)

            Vegas Shooting (white)

            Choir boy molesters (white)

            I married my 1st cousin (white)

            Shall I continue….

          • Melting_Snowflakes on March 20, 2018 at 8:35 am

            Go big or go home?

        • somdforever on February 17, 2018 at 2:18 pm

          39,000 Chicago homicides in the past 60 years! I think that pretty much covers that subject.

          Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:20 am

      Bet you’d feel different if they stuck that gun in the face of someone you cared about. Stop enabling people, you aren’t helping.

      Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:30 am

      get over it cupcake…the tide is rising

      Reply
      • Stuper Snacker on February 15, 2018 at 12:06 pm

        Tide?

        Oh, that makes me hungry!

        Reply
    • Truth B. Told on February 16, 2018 at 7:09 am

      “we don’t know what happened to the person who weed it was thought right? Probably because he wasn’t of black”

      Why waste education on those 4 when this guy needs it worse?

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on February 17, 2018 at 8:33 am

        Speaking of education, you need some. Stat!

        Reply
  17. Tonya on February 14, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Yal are so ignorant with these comments.

    Reply
    • Tonya2 on February 15, 2018 at 5:17 am

      Who’s Yal?

      Reply
      • Yal Ming on February 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

        Somebody looking for me?

        Reply
  18. White People Are Fragile on February 14, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Y’all racists need to stfu

    Reply
    • Martin King on February 14, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Make me.

      Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      awwwwwweee truth hurts huh? Oh well.

      Reply
  19. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Most likely all there on sports scholarships!

    Reply
    • Meg L. on February 14, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      Actually as a D3 school, St. Mary’s does not and can not give athletic scholarships. Really no need to assume they are taking advantage of anything…

      Reply
  20. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Typical thugs, wasting an opportunity to better themselves yet they’d rather steal & act like hoodlums. Pitiful…

    Reply
  21. Blaze on February 14, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    How about all of you shut tf up because u dont know any of them and u all looking from the outiside in.

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:21 am

      Or what? Why don’t you give us the real story. I’ll wait……

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      Yes they are, outsiders never know the real truth, He may have been a victim but he was the drug dealer amongst so many other Breaking The Law Talents & He’s Not Black! HaHa!

      Reply
      • Deneale on February 15, 2018 at 2:13 pm

        He’s Muslim.

        Reply
  22. Harry Potter on February 14, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    These comments are filthy and disgusting

    Reply
    • Xray Vision on February 15, 2018 at 6:41 am

      Aint it bout time to just say it like it is?

      Why we have to sweeten it all up like it is such “a shock” that these animals behaved like wild apes?

      I don’t care what color their skin is – I DON’T.

      The ACTIONS speak! I don’t need to “know” them or meet the friends and families.

      Are you deaf and blind?

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 10:14 am

        Wild Apes…really?? That was totally uncalled for.

        Reply
        • Truth B. Told on February 16, 2018 at 7:11 am

          Need a tissue?

          Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Yet here you are reading them. You can always go somewhere else or not click on the links you know.

      Reply
  23. Donald Trump on February 14, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Very good people on both sides

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Probably all there on a scholarship too.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Maybe if you weren’t so ignorant you’d know that D3 doesn’t award athletic scholarships

      Reply
      • Sheam on February 14, 2018 at 6:55 pm

        Maybe not athletic but I know for a fact St Mary’s takes disadvantaged kids to give them an education. So does UMBC.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Really i guess most of you are just lacking in life experience Relax let things work itself out. Save your judgements for later. The rage in your mind is never greater than the love in your heart.

      Reply
      • Truth B. Told on February 16, 2018 at 7:14 am

        “The rage in your mind is never greater than the love in your heart”

        What kind of stupid BS is that? A person’s rage is DEFINITELY greater than any “love” they might have – else these violent crimes would not be so prevalent.
        You must live in a fairy tale world.

        Reply
  25. Ash on February 14, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Why was the person who initially had the marijuana charged? Victim or not, he had enough to distribute whether it was for personal use or not.

    Reply
    • J on February 15, 2018 at 1:33 am

      In MD I think if it’s under 10 grams it is a citation

      Reply
      • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 11:17 am

        Good thing he had 298grams over that.

        Reply
  26. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    With the added pictures I am assuming they were given a free ride and other perks because of their athletic ability. I wonder if they were low income and this was their opportunity to get a real education and marketable skill while playing basketball for the university. No matter what the reason they have flushed all those opportunities down the toilet now. If I were their parent I would want to beat them within an inch of their lives for ruining what could have led to a lucrative career. I just hope the judge doesn’t go easy on them due to being athletic. That happens all over the US and it isn’t right. This was a violent felony and needs to be treated as such.

    Reply
    • Dave Gerrard on February 14, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      D 3 athletes don’t receive any athletic money towards tuition. This is common knowledge within the NCAA ranks only division 1 and 2 athletes can get money for sports. As a former d3 athlete i would love if they gave us some money towards tuition but unfortunately, this is not the case, d3 athletes actually pay for about half the gear the school “gives” you. Additionally, these were d3 basketball players they were never going to have pro careers, its a shame they made a bad decision but they hardly had a free ride.

      Reply
      • Deneale on February 15, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        SMCM gives scholarships for other reasons. Disadvantaged, low income, minority, etc.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      It’s Division 3 basketball…. you dont get scholarships

      Reply
      • Divison Three on February 15, 2018 at 6:45 am

        Has EVERYONE got the “D3” thing yet???

        Just sayin – it is the “in-the-know” term here.

        You gotta say it so people will think you are the expert on topic.

        Reply
    • Rod on February 14, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      DIII does not give athletic scholarships, aid or aid and work on campus, no scholarships.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      As someone ( a white male) who went to the school and was a part of the minority scholars group on campus, no one gets any scholarships for being a minority. Also, to write someone off entirely as throwing away their future is a huge misjudgment. The comments throughout this thread are a stark reminder of the issues we face as a country. Instead of assuming you know something from one little article, how about you question what might have drawn them to do this, if they did. What factors influenced their decision? How can people help others to avoid getting in similar situations that would cause them to have to do something like this. The system is broken, has been broken since the dawning of the USA, not the people.

      Reply
      • Father Albright on February 15, 2018 at 6:50 am

        Thanks Mr. Schumer for the humanistic demacrapic view.

        Yes – it is society’s fault for not surrounding these boyz with love, support, and the virtual straight jackets that would have prevented them from following their evil instincts. Misjudgment abounds everywhere but with them.

        Now let’s all hold hands in a coom-by-ya

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:25 am

        Go hug a tree somewhere or take a knee. It’s easy when no one put a gun in your face. Everyone that is saying to “wait” and “don’t judge” has obviously never been the victim of a crime. Idiots.

        Reply
    • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

      Yeah they were given a free ride by Black & White Taxi program of the SMCSO.

      Reply
  27. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    After doing further research into this story the “Reporters” don’t seem to correctly identify these men as Seahawk ‘players’. Only one (Judge Payne) seems to actually be currently a part of the St Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Team. It looks like Kyndle Jones never stepped foot on the basketball court for the Seahawks, and Marquis Bullett and Kevin Makle have not been on the court since December. ALL THREE ARE NOT ON THE CURRENT ROSTER>>>>>>>My guess is they were dismissed from the team prior to this event and NOT associated with the team at all. I know Chris Harney would never allow this type of behavior in his Basketball Program!!! All the facts should be out there before your Newspaper makes this type of article title about our local college sports team!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Sean on February 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      Newspaper? This the internet. Duh.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      They were on the team, sitting the bench up until their arrests.

      Reply
      • DoYourResearch on February 15, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        Get your facts right. I have not seen them on the bench or in the team stats since December. so they have no association with the team.

        Reply
        • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:30 am

          Apparently they do. Those are team photos in the story, not just the mugshots.

          Reply
  28. Seahawk on February 14, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Why do you reveal full names and sensitive information? Although they convicted a crime, they deserve protection of personality. And btw: #blm

    Reply
    • Al Sharpton on February 14, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      And the first snowflake has arrived.

      Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      *committed…They dont deserve protection from jack s###. You commit a crime, you are subject to making the news. It doesnt discriminate and every person knows this is a possibility. Get lost cupcake.

      Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 15, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      You are racist

      Reply
  29. G on February 14, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    All of these comments are completely arrogant, racist, and completely out of line. None of you know these students nor understand the backgrounds from which they came from. Of course it’s easy for you all to jump to conclusions just from reading a news article posted online. You should have no right to be bashing these boys especially considering that they are after all just kids. They just entered college and are only 18… At least they are not arragant old racists who go online and anonymously comment about others. Do you really not have anything else productive to do with your lives? You are just bullies sitting behind a screen who are unproductive towards our society. If you have a problem with what went down here, you should do something productive like educating people on gun violence and how something like this can change their lives forever. It is people like you that create an environment that is unhealthy for people growing up because they hear how people stereotype their race. Hell is a place for people like you.

    Reply
    • tiredofit on February 14, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      I agree with your first sentence. You lost me after that….
      Kids??? Really??? I would be willing to bet if you called one of them a kid to their face, they would be all up in yours. These are men. As such, they are responsible for their actions. And just what does their background or where they came from have to do with anything? Does a certain background or hometown give one special rights? Tell me the location, please. And the part about educating people on gun violence and how something like this can change your life forever….? Wait a minute… did either of these clowns ever watch a movie on TV? Did they ever read? Did they ever walk out the front door? Who needs to be told that it is bad to use a gun to commit a crime? Who needs to be taught that if you commit a crime you go to jail? Do colleges need to start offering majors in “How to life life without going to jail”? Have you ever, in your entire life, heard the phrase “personal accountability”? Talk about unproductive… the liberal agenda of “everybody gets a trophy” is just that. I don’t care if they are purple; there is no defense for beating and robbing another of anything. I think there is a seat in the same place you mentioned for those who do defend them.

      Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:27 am

        BOOM!

        Reply
    • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      Please enlighten us all about the backgrounds from which they came. Are you saying they came from a home where the parents had no parenting skills to teach their kids the difference between right and wrong? Are you saying they came from a poor background? If so, and they didn’t receive special privileges to attend an honors college, how could they afford to pay tuition at one of the most expensive schools in the US? Please tell us why “we” should be educating these criminals on personal accountability? Where were the parents? No snowflake, it is people like them, and you, who are creating unhealthy environments for young people. Why don’t you tell us how Chicago’s, or Baltimore’s healthy environment is working out! Once you’re able, or willing, to give us all this information, maybe, just maybe, someone would be willing to listen to what you have to say. Until then, your rhetoric “just ain’t makin’ it!”

      Reply
  30. Whatawaste on February 14, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    You can take the Rat out of the ‘hood, but apparently you can’t take the ‘hood out of the Rat.

    Reply
    • Seahawk on February 14, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      You are racist white trash.

      Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

        And there it is. No one can comment on a criminal without being called a racist. Wish I had that card to pull out anytime something didn’t go my way. Life is not fair.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:07 pm

        And you’re a Seahawk fan, so it’s kinda hard to tell who’s more in the wrong here.

        Reply
      • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        And you’re not racist? Where did you learn to use the “white trash” phrase? Let me guess, hmmmmmm!

        Reply
      • Anonymous on March 23, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        Never fails with white trash,

        Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      LOL

      Reply
  31. Big Cookie on February 14, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Dear St Mary’s College President,

    Here are the fine representatives of your school and the education system you foster! Congratulations.

    Reply
    • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      Well, considering they let the Muslim America Hater Linda Mansour speak at SMCM, what more could we expect?

      Reply
  32. Big Cookie on February 14, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Gee, I wonder what the team bus smells like on the way to an away game. Maybe they’re just getting up for the game.

    Reply
  33. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    the racism in these comments are rampant. Pretty pathetic. However, it doesn’t surprise me; St. Mary’s has a long way to go with race relations.

    Reply
    • Bus Driver on February 15, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      AND we very much like the way it’s headin…

      Reply
    • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      There’s a bus heading north everyday, snowflake! You’re welcome to get on it.

      Reply
  34. The Dude... on February 14, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    “Undecided”…LOL, “License Plate Making”

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Good one, troll

      Reply
  35. 5676789035y23 on February 14, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    I can see it now, no concept that people would easily recognize them… Especially if they are “customers”

    Judge: “Yo dog, check it, I got a plan”
    Kyndle: “Whats the plan dog”
    Kevin: “yeah dog, whats up”
    Judge: Ah-ight, check it. You know that dude that sells us the herb?”
    Marquis: “Ya dog, we buy from dat foo all da time yo”
    Judge: “Lets go over there, and rob that foo of all his sh*t”
    Marquis, Kevin, Kyndle: “Ya dog, lets get dat sh*t”

    Reply
  36. G on February 14, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    All of these comments are completely arrogant, racist, and completely out of line. None of you know these students nor understand the backgrounds from which they came from. Of course it’s easy for you all to jump to conclusions just from reading a news article posted online. You should have no right to be bashing these boys especially considering that they are after all just kids. They just entered college and are only 18… At least they are not arragant old racists who go online and anonymously comment about others. Do you really not have anything else productive to do with your lives? You are just bullies sitting behind a screen who are unproductive towards our society. If you have a problem with what went down here, you should do something productive like educating people on gun violence and how something like this can change their lives forever. It is people like you that create an environment that is unhealthy for people growing up because they hear how people stereotype their race. Hell is a place for people like you. **also shoutout to the publisher of this article who refuses to post my comment but will post all the racist ones

    Reply
    • Sean on February 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Stop defending them just because they are the same color as you. You would rather defend a violent criminal then hold them accountable? 18 is a grown man.

      Reply
      • G on February 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

        Jokes on you… I’m actually a white female

        Reply
        • Sean on February 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          Again, you’re part of the real problem for defending violent criminals who are ADULTS, not kids. Why is it my responsibility to educate someone else about gun violence? That’s common knowledge by the age of 12. Grow up sweetheart.

          Reply
        • Don't Stop on February 16, 2018 at 7:22 am

          I feel ya!

          Keep it coming, G.

          I too have been censored by the SoMD News Nazis

          Reply
        • Otis Scorpio Weightwatcher on March 15, 2018 at 4:17 pm

          You sound fat.

          Reply
    • Don frump on February 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Wait I can see your comment…

      Reply
    • Willie on February 14, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      What background is needed to get a pass for an armed robbery? These guys had a chance at a first class education, but weed was more important to them.

      Reply
      • Sheam on February 14, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        Oh thank God. Someone with some common sense

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:30 am

        Sums it up perfectly.

        Reply
  37. Yet Another One on February 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    What is the school’s response? I hope the school expelled the students immediately. Prob there at school on a free ride or reduced price ride scholarship …. All that for weed …. Now y’all gonna be state supported like your family rather than making your own way. Pathetic bunch of losers, including the victim of the theft. Don’t feel sorry for him.

    Reply
    • Rod on February 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      DIII does not give athletic scholarships, aid or aid and work on campus, no scholarships. They can’t just expel a student without following the process outline by state and federal laws. The federal laws that have change under the current leadership of the Dept. of Ed. might have made the process a little harder for institution to remove students who commit crimes on or off campus.

      Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

        Please tell me armed robbery is on the list that will guarantee you an expulsion.

        Reply
  38. Anon on February 14, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    “Why do you reveal full names and sensitive information? Although they convicted a crime, they deserve protection of personality. And btw: #blm”

    Their full names are revealed as with any crime — it is public record. You can find their names and charges in the Maryland Court Records online. Second, the names and details of the crime should be revealed to the public because the public, and ESPECIALLY students, have a right to know what is happening in their community. They have a right to know this to protect their own safety. BLM has nothing to do with this.

    Reply
    • Seahawk on February 14, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Of course they have to know about what is going on in the community, but safety has nothing to do with sharing sensitive information and pictures. Moreover, the public, and ESPECIALLY students, should also know who this drug dealer this- why isn’t his*her photo made public? Maybe because s*he’s white!?

      Reply
      • Booger on February 15, 2018 at 6:06 am

        They are not white. Nice try.

        Reply
      • Anon on February 15, 2018 at 7:55 am

        None of this information is “sensitive.” It is basic information on who and what happened. It is the bare minimum to make public record.

        The victim is a Muslim man.

        And the last thing someone who supports BLM should be doing is victim-blaming. And assuming race. Because that is literally the same attitude you criticize daily. Moreover, the victim has the right to be protected– because they are a victim. It is no different than a sexual assault victim.

        Reply
        • Huey Freeman on February 15, 2018 at 2:15 pm

          I might’ve taken a little vacation to Mars but when did being Muslim become a racial identity?

          Reply
          • Don't Stop on February 16, 2018 at 7:26 am

            How long were you on Mars?

      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:51 am

        Hes not white you goober.

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:33 am

        Because he wasn’t charged with a crime; yet. I for one am glad they post their names and pictures. Embarrass them and shame them into living their lives within the law. Statistics say these will all be repeat offenders and will not learn their lesson for the 3 days that are sure to get in jail for this crime.

        Reply
      • Otis Scorpio Trigglypuff on March 15, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        You should really know by now that “s*he” is not an acceptable pronoun for someone who is gender fluid. If you are trying to avoid misgendering, you really should use the term “ze.”

        Reply
  39. All lives matter on February 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Let’s not forget the lives that are at stake. Yes they had a gun, was it loaded? Would one of them even think about using it? Probably not, if they had any decency. No matter the race, we can all carry out these actions. For the racists out there, why even bother? We aren’t truly united because you guys will carry the believe to your death bed that Caucasian Americans are the better race. These are collegiate athletes who had an education and probably aren’t ever going to say that they have a degree. These are their lives that they decided to jeopardize and it’s not in any ones right to make matters worse. I hope for the better of these men and I wish all the ignorant folks, rudely commenting, would put themselves in their place. Would you want the authorities and the community to have mercy? Just because you may have been privledged does not mean for a second that these men had the same opportunities that you had. We need to work together to insure that our unprivileged, both black and white, learn to put their lives before every single decision they make.

    Reply
    • Sean on February 14, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      It’s a frickin blizzard in here with all of these bleeding heart snowflakes!!!

      Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:56 am

      What a load of sheet. I came from a broken home and very poor background, put myself through SMCM by working odd jobs and student loans, yet did not put a gun in anyone’s face. I guess that is my white privilege.

      Reply
      • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:34 am

        Thank you.

        Reply
    • Don't Stop on February 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

      If you cause a person to believe that you may shoot them, it matters NOT if your gun turns out to be unloaded, disabled, or even just a toy.
      The “threat” appearing genuine – placing another human being “in fear” is all that is necessary to be considered a crime.

      When someone points a weapon at you, they are threatening your life – and therefore they deserve the penalty that the law sets forth for doing so. Racists or not.

      Reply
    • Otis Scorpio Trigglypuff on March 15, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      You forgot the /s tag at the end.

      Reply
  40. Jerrel Elder II on February 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I’m hoping some of the people making the rude and racist comments aren’t supporters.. Y’all wouldn’t say any of this to us in person but y’all can do it anonymous, true colors.

    Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:57 am

      and I wouldn’t poke a gorilla in his eye either…

      Reply
  41. Quentin Twyman on February 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Y’all have no idea who these guys are and where they come from. People make mistakes and they are facing the consequences. Funny how all the racist comments are from anonymous people. Y’all so tough behind the computer.

    Reply
    • Malcolm X on February 15, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      So its racist to call out a criminal who stuck a gun in another person’s face? Get out of here with that crap. Please remember your comments if you are ever a victim. Enabler.

      Reply
    • Ray Ray II on February 15, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      Like you punk?

      Reply
    • somdforever on March 15, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      Well Mr. Bright, why don’t you take the time to enlighten us all about the poor, economically challenged life “these guys” had, or how hard it was for them growing up? Tell us how so socially disadvantaged they were/are so that we can all understand how it’s okay to “make mistakes” like this.

      Reply
    • Otis Scorpio Trigglypuff on March 15, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      What consequences are those? Two years with all but 30 days suspended + credit for time served? That’s what they’ll get in SOMD. The well-deserved opprobrium that they receive here will be about their only punishment, and it’s pretty clear that they’ll care not a bit about it.

      Reply
  42. j-lo on February 14, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Who cares whether they’re at school on a scholarship or not. There are white and black ppl that earn scholarships. There are white and black poor ppl and there is white and black ppl that break the law.. STOP making everything about color. One day one of you scumbags talking all this mess will end up with a child, friend or family member online and it won’t be so funny nor will you have so much to say.

    Reply
    • Count the Cost on February 16, 2018 at 7:39 am

      But until then……

      It is a great time.

      Reply
  43. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I think the people that leave racist and childish comments need more prayer then the kid’s because there raise by you so called adults. No matter there race they all misguided

    Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:41 am

      *their race

      not “there”.

      Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Are childish comments as bad as your childish English, spelling or grammar?

      Reply
  44. voice of the people on February 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    These comments are disgusting! none of you know them personally and are basing them and their charecter off of the crime committed. if you knew each personally you would know if they were good young men! kids do things we dont understand but what we aren’t going to do is bash them and their name, yes they are kids! did they commit a wrongful act? yes! but we dont know the story. so if you dont have anything positive to say about these young men dont say anything. keep their families in your prayers and hope justice is served to the right people! for all we know the people on watch probably didn’t know! we dont know anything!!!!!! all of you should be ashamed of yourselves….. “anonymous” probably some grown men talking down on some kids……………

    Reply
    • Buzzy on February 15, 2018 at 5:23 am

      Change your screen name to Voice of the Idiots. It fits better.

      Reply
      • Bus Driver on February 15, 2018 at 12:16 pm

        I second the motion!

        Reply
  45. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    To all the racist people in the comments: this is not about race. Four white kids could have done the exact same thing and no one would dare to call them vermin, hoodrats, trash, or say that they should be eradicated. These boys did make mistakes and the consequences will follow them in due time, but the racist people and horrible comments under this article are completely uncalled for and disgusting.

    Reply
    • Sean on February 14, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      That’s funny. 4 white boys beating someone for 8 oz of weed. Show me a recent story. Or the one where an entire white community burned and looted their neighborhood. I’ll wait.

      Reply
  46. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    SMCM won’t get better until they get new leadership. Good grief, what does it take?

    Reply
    • JOSH FURY on February 14, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Its a liberal arts college, so you know the administration is pretty worthless to begin with.

      Reply
      • Sheam on February 15, 2018 at 8:26 am

        That’s not what a liberal college is Josh. Look it up.

        Reply
        • Mr. Right on February 16, 2018 at 10:25 am

          Uhh, Yes, it is a liberal arts college.

          Reply
    • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 10:21 am

      What are you trying to say Anonymous? Inquiring minds would love to know? Don’t be a b####.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 17, 2018 at 9:16 am

        I think he was saying that in order for SMCM to get better, they require new leadership.

        Reply
    • Bus Driver on February 15, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Oh really? So it’s now up to college leadership to teach thugs not to assault, steal, and pull guns on people.

      I think that is a bit far downstream to be trying adjustments.

      But then again – have to blame SOMEONE…..can’t be their OWN fault.

      Reply
  47. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Smooth move by all concerned. This will look great on your future resumes.

    Reply
  48. Shawn on February 14, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    There is actually more to this story than just armed robbery and assult.

    Reply
    • Huey Freeman on February 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      Tell us Shawn

      Reply
    • GETyourFACTSright on February 15, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I will say it again!!! THESE GUYS ARE NOT CURRENT SMCM BASKETBALL PLAYERS. After doing further research into this story the “Reporters” don’t seem to correctly identify these men as Seahawk ‘players’. Only one (Judge Payne) seems to actually be currently a part of the St Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Team. It looks like Kyndle Jones never stepped foot on the basketball court for the Seahawks, and Marquis Bullett and Kevin Makle have not been on the court since December. ALL THREE ARE NOT ON THE CURRENT ROSTER>>>>>>>My guess is they were dismissed from the team prior to this event and NOT associated with the team at all. I know Chris Harney would never allow this type of behavior in his Basketball Program!!! All the facts should be out there before this type of headline about our local college sports team is made!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
      • Jig Is Up on February 15, 2018 at 7:06 am

        WHO THE F CARES?

        If they are on the basketball team or the locker room shoe shine boyz, we don’t CARE!

        They committed violent acts like armed theft of another student.

        Drugs or lunch money – same thug crime.

        Get off your dumb-a$$ “super researcher” kick – and go back to your Harry Potter book.

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

        Who cares? They are criminals. End of story.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

          “Who cares?” Probably the more respectable members of the team. Maybe even the entire campus cares about how people perceive their school in lieu of this situation.

          Reply
          • Malcolm X on February 15, 2018 at 2:03 pm

            Tell the respectable members of the team to come out publicly and blast these idiots, then you have something. My guess is they are all behind these 4 turds, but again, that’s my guess.

    • Shawn on February 15, 2018 at 8:55 am

      They also worked for the guy they robbed. They thought this campus was breaking bad.

      Reply
  49. Joe on February 14, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I guess there now ready for the pro team

    Reply
  50. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    I bet their parents are so proud of them.

    Reply
  51. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    These students are horrible for doing this, but I will say Public Safety is horrible. Literally horrible at their jobs. They need overall at this school.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:57 am

      This had nothing to do with the Public Safety Dept. This was investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office.

      Reply
  52. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Why is everyone focusing on them instead of the person selling the weed you all say the four guys threw their life away to get high what about the white guy that was selling weed he was doing that before they came along but he gets out of this? People can say all they want about how they threw their lives away but people smoke weed that’s against the law, people drink under 21 you only say something about them because they got caught but you haven’t considered the fact that you could get caught just like them

    Reply
    • Booger on February 15, 2018 at 6:08 am

      Not white. Don’t assume

      Reply
    • Basketball Jones on February 15, 2018 at 7:15 am

      Yeah!

      GET RE-FOCUSSED Y’ALL!

      Obviously the “white guy” is the REAL criminal here.

      These innocent super-scholars were undercover campus DEA police just ridding the world of the “evil weed”.

      They ARE actually HEROs!!

      CONSIDER THE FACTS AND RALLY FOR OUR BOYS IN BLUE!

      Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I agree. Arrest the turd that was selling the weed on campus. Pretty sure that’s a big no-no.

      Reply
      • Tom DuBois on February 15, 2018 at 2:19 pm

        Yes, let’s arrest the victim that got assaulted and robbed of his property.

        Reply
        • Jeff Spicoli on February 15, 2018 at 8:59 pm

          Selling weed is illegal. FYI.

          Reply
          • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

            Oh, Jeff once again drive by that 55mph sign and throw rocks at your glass house, since a crime is a crime.

            Though seriously Selling weed is a crime and we can agree on that!

    • lol on February 15, 2018 at 10:41 am

      dude…armed robbery is obviously worse than selling weed

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on February 16, 2018 at 5:33 pm

        So by your logic we should look the other way at other crimes. Got it.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:16 pm

      I see nothing wrong with a white man distributing medicine to his fellow students, thank you very much.

      Reply
  53. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Did the victim call the police? Wonder if they werent banking on the victim calling them because it was mostly his pot they stole.

    Reply
    • Anon on February 15, 2018 at 7:57 am

      That is exactly what happened.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:51 am

      It was not

      Reply
  54. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    I hope and pray for these young men. I wish prison on no, especially not these young athletes. So stop being so fast to look down on people.

    Reply
    • Chibbs on February 15, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Or, are you just identifying as one? Either way, you are still a whiney little bee otch!

      Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:43 am

      And if one of them stuck a gun in the face of your son, daughter, brother or sister you’d feel the same? I am guessing not. Enabler.

      Reply
  55. Anonymous on February 14, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Don’t judge the book based off the chapter you walk in on!!

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on February 15, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Give us the rest of the chapters. We will wait….

      Reply
  56. Buzzy on February 15, 2018 at 5:20 am

    4 walked in, 420 walked out.

    Reply
  57. 13eeker on February 15, 2018 at 7:01 am

    ST MARY’S COLLEGE of MARYLAND: The Public Honors College…?

    Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Tijuana happened

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        What are you trying to say anon? Do you have a problem with the college president besides the fact that her IQ is not a 1 like yours is?

        Reply
      • Heather Thompson on February 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

        Yep! But if she leaves, SMC will just get another token to please the liberals in Annapolis.

        Reply
        • Ash on February 21, 2018 at 3:48 pm

          She wasn’t a token. Her credentials are what made her the president of the college. You all are just mad because she is Black. Get over yourselves.

          Reply
  58. Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 7:16 am

    No one is mentioning why students would have marijuana on campus in that amount. I hope those students are punished as well. No has mentioned the character of these dumb students smoking and possession of marijuana. They are just as guilty.

    Reply
    • Onlooker on February 16, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      The safety of the students on campus was the main issue in this case. That’s the important thing, a college should be a safe learning environment for all the students that attend. The gun and armed robbery were the main issues in this case b/c they’re a direct threat to the safety of the students on campus.

      Reply
      • Malcolm X on February 17, 2018 at 8:40 am

        Exactly. So everyone on campus that is selling weed, stealing and breaking property are all safe from prosecution thanks to these 4 dumba$$es. Great logic. Idiot.

        Reply
  59. Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Where’s the article about the drug dealer!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      You… you just read it? He got robbed. Beat up a li’l bit, too. I mean, you read it, right?

      Reply
  60. ziggy on February 15, 2018 at 8:06 am

    sad thing those guy’s had a real chance at being someone, St Mary’s college isn’t cheap, I know their parents pay a lot for them to go there. Horrible they would destroy that, and go full gangster and do what they did, time to pay for your bad behavior, your future don’t look so bright now.

    Reply
    • anon on February 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

      lol, “parent(s) pay a lot”, no you pay a lot.

      Reply
      • Ash on February 15, 2018 at 11:56 am

        Don’t assume because their skin is not white that their parents can’t afford college. Heck…with the language your using, we can tell you barely made it out of H.S so stop judging.

        Reply
        • Deneale on February 15, 2018 at 2:17 pm

          *You’re* Fixed it for you PhD.

          Reply
          • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:47 am

            Ha Ha – nice one!

          • Ash on February 16, 2018 at 9:34 am

            Alright grammar police.

  61. Anon on February 15, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Let’s make this really simple.

    1. The comments about race and that assume these men’s socioeconomic background are disgusting. Why is there a moderator here if people can post vile comments like that?

    2. Yes, we need more information, but that does not in any way excuse victim-blaming.

    3. Assuming the victim was white and therefore is not in trouble is almost as bad as the racist comments against the perpetrator. You sound asinine because guess what — the victim was a Muslim man. A person of color.

    4. Justifying this horrific act of violence that caused these men to be charged with TWO felonies is not the proper response to racist comments. There is a presumption of innocence and we should absolutely consider what outside influences fostered these acts and decisions, but that does not support condoning violent and dangerous behavior. Anyone on campus could have been killed, injured, sexually assaulted, or coerced with that gun. Everyone of you students defending these men could have been the victim. There is nothing more important than student safety.

    5. Public Safety did not conduct this investigation. The SM County Sheriff’s Dept. did, and if you look on the MD Judiciary site, it clearly states for all four that there was probable cause.

    Reply
    • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 11:55 am

      1. Agreed
      2. Criminal Drug Distribution networks don’t get to claim “Victim” Status.
      3. Okay, we can call the drug dealer a …. that should be annihilated, does that make you feel better.
      4. I hope they didn’t commit the crime after the story was posted. Don’t put yourself in this situation you won’t be flasely or wrongfully accused i.e. O.J. Simpson in Vegas
      5. Public Safety is whom should have had the initial report of the incident. Public Safety can’t track down a Marijuana smell. Public Safety take your 2grams of Pot and never reports it, as property. Little drunk underage wite girls are walked to their dorm safely by Public Safety, not even written in a report. Hence the numerous allegations of corruption.

      St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will blow anything out of proportion, even if the Robber told them first and foremost it was just him that did all the shenanigans. They, the SMCSO, goes by the motto “we will let the Court dealing with the truth,” entrapping needless people into the Judicial System. Often, because they don’t want to search for the full truth before willfully getting padded “Statistical Numerics” to help their “Resource Dollars.” Yet, they’ll waste those same tax dollars with 5 Officers at a single benign traffic stop, with untoward behavior (hanging out BS-ing ad nauseum) committing fraud on my MD taxpayer money.

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on February 17, 2018 at 8:42 am

        Yeah ok. So the cops are lying? Your tin foil hat is in the living room.

        Reply
  62. Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 8:59 am

    These punks are only there because it’s a free ride for them. Helping out the underprivliged. They get everything taken care of, down to the sheets on their beds. Laptop, if they take a certain course through the summer they get money. This all over 2 oz of weed. Go back to rocks they found you under.

    This is what you get for trying to help Hood Rats………..Go back to the Hood and rot…….

    Reply
  63. BD2 on February 15, 2018 at 9:07 am

    This story is sad … just plain sad. That 4 young men who showed up at SMCM a few short months ago, full of hope and promise, would CHOOSE to trade it for … what? Really!? No answer can be given that makes any sense.

    And the comments on this story are disgusting! On both sides!!! Condemning them and defending them on the basis of color. MLK dreamt of the time that all would be judged on the “CONTENT OF THEIR CHARACTER”. Well I don’t see much character to emulate on this board … from anyone.

    These young men made a very poor choice and they will suffer the consequences. I HOPE they learn from this and that somehow, they are allowed a 2nd chance at making the right choice, at a college education, at life. That this will not define them. Why? Because I would hope that for myself if I did the same, or for my son. Nothing is ever going to get better in this country without a return to personal responsibility on one hand and empathy on the other.

    Reply
    • Anon on February 15, 2018 at 10:02 am

      Finally some reason in this thread!

      Reply
      • Box of Tissues on February 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        I hear a violin!

        Reply
    • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:43 am

      MLK is rolling over in his grave with all of the wasted opportunities the black man has in 2018. Perhaps the black community needs a little refresher regarding all of the things he fought for since they seem to think everything is owed to them. February is black history month.

      Reply
    • Ted Nugent on February 18, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      A poor choice? A poor choice would be putting ketchup on a steak. They committed an armed robbery for crying out loud. I am sick of enablers like yourself trying to rationalize this crap. I bet if one of these turds stuck a gun in your face you wouldn’t call it a “poor choice.” Please don’t reproduce.

      Reply
  64. anon on February 15, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Tijuana be bringing that vibrant diversity!

    I rode my bike through campus yesterday, one would have thought that I was smack dab in the middle of Bowie State.

    Reply
    • nope on February 15, 2018 at 10:07 am

      k.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 11:04 am

      She needs to go. She dosen’t even drive, the college covers that. Limo service from OC??
      Really, ………Diversity…..see what it got the College????

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        Limo service from Ocean City? That a loooong commute each day.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 9:12 am

          Take her to some confrence and come back and pick her up. Thanks to the MD Tax payers. Get a license and drive yourself………Tijuana needs to learn to drive. Maybe the college would buy her a car………Diversity my ass……..All going down hill since she arrived.

          Reply
  65. SeaOfJoy on February 15, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Pathetic

    Reply
  66. YoMomma on February 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

    If obama had a son.

    Reply
  67. I'M HUNGRY on February 15, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I wonder whats for lunch today in the great room?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      Pizza

      Reply
  68. Anonymous on February 15, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Free my guy kyndle (K dot) he innocent, I SAW THE WHOLE THING!!

    Reply
    • AlumnusAmongUs on February 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      You should go to the police.

      Reply
    • FreeKyndle on February 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      THEN GO TO COURT AS A WITNESS!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    • Duh on February 15, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      I saw Kyndle with the gun. shut up

      Reply
  69. Forum Patrol on February 15, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    This was the BEST forum posting EVER!

    Thanks everyone!

    Reply
    • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:46 am

      Almost the first time we’ve hit 300 comments.

      Reply
  70. Nosey Nellie on February 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Did the drug dealer get expelled?

    Reply
    • AlumnusAmongUs on February 15, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      Drug dealers at SMCM usually get a few strikes before they’re out.

      Reply
    • brian on February 16, 2018 at 8:43 am

      No he was given a trophy

      Reply
  71. SMH on February 15, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    There’s literally a story about a white guy attempting to burn down a lady’s house with her son in it above this one.

    Thankfully, no one is making “trailer trash” comments about him on it…

    Maybe everyone on this story can take a page from their book and drop the all the “hoodrat” comments about these men.

    Reply
    • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:49 am

      How many other violent crimes involve the black community when compared to the white community on this website? 6 to 2? 8 to 3? Grow up, accept the facts and start doing something real about it. Go start a “movement” within the black community to stop committing violent crime.

      Reply
      • Whyte Ryder on February 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

        Their movement is to commit violent crimes, that’s the problem. People are fed up with it.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on March 16, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Bro, blacks only make up about 13% of our population yet commit over 50% of all violent crimes, keyboard warrior is correct, and were racists for just speaking the truth?

      Reply
      • the dust under the crust on March 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        can you post a link to the site you got that statistic from? or did you just make it up, bro

        Reply
  72. Prince of Zamunda on February 15, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Hey guys, did any of you know that there arent D3 scholarships? Has that been mentioned? Students dont get scholarships in DIII. Pass the word. Make sure everyone knows. Just in case any one doesnt know that D THREE schools dont give out scholarships. Thanks

    Reply
    • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:50 am

      What about DII or DI? Maybe AI or ZIIII?

      Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:52 am

      Hey Thanks!

      I was wondering about that myself since no mention of it was made in the last few posts

      Reply
  73. ALWAYSaSEAHAWK on February 15, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I SUPPORT ST. MARY’S COLLEGE AND THE MENS BASKETBALL TEAM….ACTIONS OF A FEW SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN OUT ON THE TEAM. THE SEAHAWKS MENS BASKETBALL TEAM HAS DONE MANY COMMUNITY SERVICE JOBS FOR MY CHURCH AND NEIGHBORHOOD!!! THEY ARE GREAT MEN WITH GREAT HEARTS! GO SEAHAWKS!!!!!

    Reply
    • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:53 am

      LETS BE HONEST, oops forgot I had the CAPS on. Let’s be honest, no one really cares they are on the SMC Basketball team. The community cares about the fact that 4 black men committed another violent crime. Look at the home page of SMNEWSNET and count the stories of the black community committing felonies ALL OF THE TIME.

      Reply
      • Zachary Smith on February 16, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        To be honest though, how much of those stories come from the stereotype? Do you really think any news station, including our own, will post without some form of bias? Think about it: how many people here see this sort of thing happen often? I am a current student who (at one point) attended a school in Baltimore. Robbery was common; it just happened. If there were no shots and no violence, there was never any news about the event. It was commonplace; thankfully here, that isn’t the case.

        Reply
    • brian on February 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

      Got it, ALWAYSaSEAHAWK is an athletic supporter!

      Reply
      • Danny Zuko on February 17, 2018 at 8:55 am

        If you can’t be an athlete, then be an athletic supporter.

        Reply
  74. B. Concerned on February 15, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    The overt racism in these comments is frightening.

    Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:53 am

      Can you fit under your bed?

      I hide there sometimes.

      Reply
    • anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      There’s as many ‘racist’ as there are ‘black violent criminals’, so they equal out, except racism cannot be culled by more ‘black violent crime’, though the latter does reinforce the stereotype and hatred.

      P.S. What ever happened to the theory sticks and stones….

      Reply
  75. Dorado on February 15, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Doesn’t anyone believe in “innocent until proven guilty” anymore? You’ve already convicted these young men. Wait until all the facts are known, and THEN rant…

    Reply
    • MediaNeedsToChange on February 15, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Finally some reason!!! INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY, but media just wants to sell stories and then report facts!

      Reply
    • Ted Nugent on February 17, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Is anyone else sick of the “wait for the facts” posters? The worst part is they claim to know what happened yet never reveal “the real story.” Please share with us what really happened or at least 1/4 of it. Geez.

      Reply
    • Rob Stark on February 17, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      That’s a legal thing and its still in effect. These are comments on a website, which I believe is also still allowed. Relax!

      Reply
  76. Dorado on February 15, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    I know one of the young men personally, and have for years. Unless he has fooled me, my colleagues, and many others who know him, there has been a mistake. To be honest, the young man would be the LEAST expected of many of the young men I know of his age to be involved in this kind of action.

    Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:54 am

      FOOLED YOU!

      Bwaaaaaahh!

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on February 17, 2018 at 8:57 am

        BOOM!

        Reply
  77. Dorado on February 15, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    I am appalled at the comments made by people sitting behind a computer knowing that they can remain anonymous. Someone in this threat said “What if it was your son or daughter with a gun pointed at his head”? Let’s look at it the other way: What if it was your son that was charged with a crime that they didn’t commit? I’m not saying they’re all innocent, I’m saying let the courts decide. Regardless, these charges, whether true or not, will give a stigma to these students for the rest of their time in college. Either way, the comments made in this thread are embarrassing and disgusting.

    Reply
    • Sheam on February 15, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      If that had been my son pulling a gun on someone the Justice system would be the lest of his problem.

      Reply
      • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:54 am

        Yes – the very “lest”.

        Reply
    • Sheam on February 15, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      If that had been my child the justice system would be the least of their problem.

      Reply
  78. So on February 15, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Its no secret that this school is going down the toilet.

    Reply
    • Zachary Smith on February 16, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Only because we are letting it. Imagine what would happen if we started trying to pull together, rather than unraveling.

      Reply
  79. 2018 on February 15, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I’m tired of white trash inbred hillbillies still acting like it’s 1700.

    Reply
    • 3rd grader on February 16, 2018 at 7:55 am

      You mean 5:00?

      Reply
    • Malcolm X on February 17, 2018 at 9:00 am

      And the rest of the 85% of the population are tired of 50% committing the most violent crimes. What is your point? The black community in general is the only ones who can fix this issue. If a white man comes in to help they get the “you don’t know what it’s like” riff. What have you done to make it better? What is the answer?

      Reply
  80. Wel Wel Well on February 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    http://www.smcm.edu/financialaid/types/scholarships/

    Reply
  81. FDog on February 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Tote that barge…

    Reply
  82. John doe on February 15, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Man, the comments on some of these articles make some Southern Marylanders sound like they cant wait to go to a Klu Klux Klan Rally.

    Reply
    • Roger on February 16, 2018 at 5:59 am

      Nope. We don’t like the KKK either. Just tired of the black community being afforded a lot of opportunities and continually wasting them because the black community has bred a culture of “They owe us” instead of “Let’s earn this.” How many times do I have to pay for something that my great great great great Grandfather may or may not have done?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      Well, it’s either that or BLM rally, right?

      Reply
    • Big Cookie on February 18, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      When the facts are against you, yell racism!

      Reply
  83. FDog on February 15, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Lift that bale…

    Reply
  84. Duh on February 15, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    I hate those “guys” that did this to our school

    Reply
    • SMCMtogether on February 15, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Well they are not a part of our school anymore. I for one hope this can bring us closer together as a student body, individual’s actions should not be taken out with assumptions towards others. We are a community, Seahawks Fly Together. EVERYBODY LOVE EVERYBODY!!

      Reply
      • Keyboard Warrior on February 16, 2018 at 5:44 am

        Oh Lordy. When is May Day?

        Reply
      • Delonte on February 16, 2018 at 9:10 am

        Seahawks? More like buzzards! You feel me?

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 16, 2018 at 7:29 pm

          everybody love everybody LMAO you liberal turdsz are the violent ones! Destroying our United States flag and leaving it on the ground at the post office because they’re too butthurt about their new president LOL you snowflakes.

          Reply
  85. Driller on February 15, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Am I the only wondering what happened to the dude with the 6ozs ?

    Reply
    • Salesman on February 16, 2018 at 7:59 am

      Sorry – it’s already been sold!

      Reply
  86. Larry G on February 16, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Who is the on campus drug dealer they robbed. Dear Editor why are used I hiding the name of a known dealer who has admitted to distribution on campus. If my calculations are correct he has almost half of a pound on campus and distributing narcotics where is the scale, baggies and other paraphernalia you did not mention in this article you made a drug dealer look like a robbery victim. Rewind rewind in St Mary’s distribution, scales, narcotics might fall under manufacturing and distribution laws.

    Reply
    • Anon on February 16, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      The police have not released the name of the dealer because he is the victim of a violent crime and at risk of retaliation for reporting a violent crime committed against him. It is not public information yet and the editor could not possible know otherwise. The dealer may still be charged. However, victims of violent crimes are typically immune from charges because it would discourage victims from reporting. This is similar to bringing an underage person to the hospital for treatment or protecting victim of sexual assault. Nothing in this case is out of the ordinary in that regard.

      Reply
    • Important on February 16, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      At the end of the day the main issue was the threat of a deadly weapon on campus that has risk of causing harm to the student body. The priority was getting the weapon taken away and restoring a safer environment for the students of St Mary’s

      Reply
      • Ms. Flint on February 20, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        That makes sense. But there was no weapon. Not that they didn’t find a weapon. THERE WAS NO WEAPON.

        Reply
    • Ted Nugent on February 16, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      Can anyone decipher this for me? I don’t speak jibberish.

      Reply
      • Zachary Smith on February 16, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        Simple: there was no violence. Be thankful no one got hurt.

        Reply
  87. Anonymous on February 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Back to the ghetto. Great opportunity pissed away for robbing.

    Reply
  88. Grand Wizard on February 16, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    When’s the next Klan meeting?

    Reply
  89. SaveOurRiver on February 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    All that cocoa butter and hair chemicals are leaving an oily sheen, upon the St Mary’s River. The EPA better look into this situation right quick!

    Reply
  90. Tired of white trash on February 16, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Omg are we really ready to execute these kids with so little FACTS!! Go comment on the crazy ass white kid wo walked into a school and killed so many! Aren’t you tired of these crazy white thugs! You racist morons !

    Reply
    • Tired of black racist on February 17, 2018 at 7:04 am

      Wish they would stop walking around with a chip on thier shoulder.

      Reply
    • Malcolm X on February 17, 2018 at 9:04 am

      How do you know that kid killed all those kids? Were you there? Oh that’s right, the cops told you he did it. Just like the cops here said these 4 oustanding young men committed this robbery. Please don’t be a hypocrite; it doesn’t look good on you.

      Reply
      • Zinger on March 16, 2018 at 5:27 am

        It could. They may be ugly.

        Reply
  91. Yea on February 17, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Went to school with Jones. He was a good guy and a great friend I could never see him do anything like this. He was always in a good mood and never had an issue with anyone. Not praising him I’m just as confused as everyone on this site and just want to know the truth

    Reply
    • Big Cookie on February 18, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      Well then, I guess you judgment should be called into question,

      Reply
    • Ted Nugent on February 18, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      It’s simple; weed is more important than the 1st class education he was there to get. He’s a loser, plain and simple and now is a felon as well.

      Reply
      • Ms. Flint on February 20, 2018 at 12:52 pm

        I can’t wait til u have to eat ur words. Ur probably an uneducated unathletic non black male who is jealous that these 4 young men are so intelligent and athletic. Just wait. U will see. Bless u sir

        Reply
        • Kelvin Butler on March 15, 2018 at 10:32 am

          You sound like a worthless breeder on welfare. Go back to dealing crack and watching The View, then STFU!

          Reply
        • Ted Nugent on March 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

          I will never eat my words because the statistics say that I am right. Uneducated? Nope. I do know that “unathletic” is not a word. How does that crow taste? If you put some hot sauce on it you can usually choke it down.

          Reply
        • Adam 12 on March 16, 2018 at 9:28 am

          You call someone uneducated yet type out that half-baked ghetto speak sentence? Genius!

          Reply
  92. Anonymous on February 20, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I guess some of you have never heard the term “innocent until proven guilty”. I don’t understand how someone can call the police and have someone arrested for robbing them of their ILLEGAL DRUGS…..

    Reply
    • Ted Nugent on March 15, 2018 at 8:07 am

      The same way the government looks the other way at the millions of illegal aliens here in the country.

      Reply
    • TrumpLAND ST MARY'S on July 11, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      WHITE PRIVILEGE. IT OCCURS ALLLLLL DAY E’ER DAY

      Reply
  93. a on February 21, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I look at these kids who had such promising futures and think what a waste.

    Reply
    • Rat's Ass on March 15, 2018 at 9:23 am

      I look at them and say why are we plagued with supporting such young lifetime criminals.

      Reply
  94. jim on March 14, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Looks like the lookouts are going to snitch on their friends

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 16, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      LOL sure does!!!

      Reply
  95. Ray Ray on March 15, 2018 at 4:50 am

    I’m curious why this update was published, but other stories concerning other criminals don’t receive the same attention and updates when those criminals receive pre-trial release?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 16, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Just to be racist, NOT! But we all know thats where youre getting at, man you are sooooo typical.

      Reply
  96. Libssuk on March 15, 2018 at 6:52 am

    Now that I did my part and got you released, go out and get me those votes. I need more thug votes and I need a lot of them. Thanks, Stinky Hoyer.

    Reply
    • TrumpLAND ST MARY'S on July 11, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      DUMB DUMB YOUR GOVERNOR IS REPUBLICAN. WHITE PEOPLE KNOW SO MUCH. THEY ARE SO SUPERIOR AND SELF RIGHTEOUS FOR NOTHING

      Reply
  97. dopehater on March 15, 2018 at 7:05 am

    See?? Black lives do matter

    Reply
    • Mark Ballard on March 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

      Not really. They are still society’s parasites.

      Reply
    • Adam 12 on March 16, 2018 at 9:31 am

      No. Only when killed by a white police officer.

      Reply
    • LindaD on March 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Ha ha ha! Not a chance. They don’t matter at all. Their own people can’t stand each other. Disgusting trash.

      Reply
  98. Jeff Spicoli on March 15, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I still say these guys are losers for trading a little weed for a first class education. I hope it was worth it.

    Reply
  99. Duggerodell72 on March 15, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I would say that these 3 basketball players just blew any chance of seeing any time playing ball for any college or NBA. But, yet again alot of players on the NBA already have criminal records for drugs and other offenses.

    Reply
  100. Chopper on March 19, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    They are all filthy, disgusting animals. We need a weekly purge, to rid society of this criminal menace.

    Reply
  101. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    So it’s okay for the guy that they robbed to be in possession of 8 ounces of marijuana at a college campus in a dorm? Strange how his mugshot isn’t up here too. A total of 8 ounces should be enough for a possession with intent to distribute charge.

    Reply
    • Trumps Worlds on July 11, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      I AM MAKING THE ONLY PLAUSIBLE ASSUMPTION. THE VICTIM MUST BE WHITE. This is the first that I have heard of this type of prosecution. I agree that the “victim” is feloniously possessing CDS

      Reply
    • Gigi on July 11, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      He’s probably white. I wonder if he was charged with anything. Only when you’re white can you call the cops on people for stealing illegal drugs and still be a victim.

      Reply
      • SonjaD on July 12, 2018 at 6:13 am

        Apparently you can’t read. The victim didn’t call the police or even go to campus security. A group of other students reported it and the cops came to him. See what happens when you go off half cocked just trying to stir stuff up. Only in America can you be black, rob a store, pull a weapon on a cop and have a tax payer paid for plaque erected in your “honor”. See how that works? Bet this won’t get past the SMNEWS censors. lol

        Reply
    • Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      For the most part they try not to identify victims. At the very least they wouldn’t group the victim in with the people who assaulted him in the same article. To put your mind at ease, the victim is the same gender, race, and age range as the people who assaulted him. I guess the site feels that a group of guys ganging up on one person, assaulting them, and stealing from them is more of a story then a possession with intent to distribute charge.

      Reply
      • Gigi on July 12, 2018 at 5:20 am

        Since you are so knowledgeable, was the victim charged with any crimes?

        Reply
  102. TrumpLAND ST MARY'S on July 11, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    This whole event explains PERFECTLY how dangerous DRUG DEALING. The drug dealer invites, at anytime, violent occurrences for peddling their illegal ware….THE “VICTIM” HAS TO BE WHITE

    Reply
  103. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    No whats ridiculous is he only got 18 months for armed robbery.The judges are the problem period.

    Reply
  104. Otis Scorpio is in stitches on July 11, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    “Ouch! Mah wrist hurt yah onah!”

    – The Marquis

    Hopefully at least he snitched on the rest of these fine gentlemen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.