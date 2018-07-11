UPDATE: Student Takes Plea Deal for his Role in Armed Robbery at College Dorm Room in St. Mary’s City

UPDATE 7/11/2018: Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, appeared in Circuit Court for Saint Mary’s County on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Bullet was one of four students who were involved in the armed robbery of a fellow student at a St. Mary’s College of Maryland dorm room in St. Mary’s City, on February 9, 2018,

Bullet was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. In a plea deal, the State’s Attorney agreed to drop the armed robbery, assault and theft charges. Bullet pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to seven years in jail, with all but 18 months suspended. Bullet will be on supervised probation for 5 years after he completes his sentence.

On Friday, February 9, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m., four men entered a college dorm room at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Waring Commons Residence Complex, in St. Mary’s City on College Drive.

Once inside the four men later identified as Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, Bullett demanded the male occupant to ‘give them everything he has’ or they would take it by force. Bullett and Makle began to beat the victim with their fists about the head and face. Makle then produced a black semi automatic handgun from his waistband and showed it to the victim. Bullett then stole two ounces of marijuana from a table located in the room, and demanded the victim give him the rest of the marijuana he had. Bullett then searched the room and located a lock box containing six more ounces of marijuana. At some point during the robbery one of the men also took the victim’s wallet from the same table the marijuana was located. The lock box was valued at $70, the wallet contained $40, and police valued the marijuana at approximately $1,200. Payne and Terrell-Jones stood by the door in order to keep lookout for anyone trying to enter the room.

All four men were charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and use of a firearm during a crime.

UPDATE 3/14/2018: After being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status since February 13, 2018, Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills and Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel, were both released their own personal recognizance on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Both Terrell-Jones and Payne are still being charged with assault and theft under $1,500, their charges for armed robbery, robbery and use of a firearm during a crime, have been dropped.

Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg and Marquis Xavier Bullett. 18, of Columbia, both remain in custody at the on a no bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

UPDATE 2/14/2018 @ 12:21 p.m.: Kyndle Joshua Terrell-Jones, 18, of Owings Mills, Kevin Louis Makle, 18, of Finksburg, Judge Clifford Payne, 18, of Laurel were members of the 2017-18 St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk Men’s Basketball team.

