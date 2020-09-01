Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a 7-Year-Old

UPDATE 9/1/2020: Zachary Lee Thomas, 25, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to twenty-five (25) years in prison, suspend all but fifteen (15) years of active incarceration to serve in prison for his involvement in a sex abuse of a minor.

Thomas must register as a Tier 3 offender on the sex offender registry for life.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White and Detective Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

2/16/2020: On February 14, 2018, an adult female reported a possible sex offense to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, involving an adult male and a seven year old juvenile.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, the investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

The investigation revealed Zachary Lee Thomas, 23, of Lexington Park, engaged in a sex act with the juvenile at a private residence in St. Mary’s County.

Detectives made contact with Thomas on February 15, 2018; Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Thomas was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and is currently being held without bond.

Further criminal charges are forthcoming pending a review with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with further information about this matter is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

