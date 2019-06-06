UPDATE: Waldorf Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Jail After Killing Her 37-Year-Old Boyfriend

UPDATE 6/5/2019: Tiffany Jade Smith, 32, of Waldorf, was sentenced to two years in jail on Monday, June 3, 2019, by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William Greer.

Smith, shot and killed her boyfriend, 37-year-old, Tavon Purnell Matthews, during an argument at their residence in Waldorf, on February 18, 2018.

Smith originally denied having any knowledge of the shooting and then stated she thought the gun was a BB gun before finally admitting it was a real gun that she had taken from Matthews.

Court records show Smith entered an Alford plea to manslaughter and possession of a firearm on May 21, 2019.

Smith was sentenced to ten years for manslaughter with all but two years suspended and five years for the possession of a firearm with all of them suspended.

Smith will also receive credit for 470 days she’s served while awaiting her trial.

UPDATE 2/20/2018: According to court documents Tiffany Jade Smith, 31, of Waldorf, and Tavon Purnell Matthews, 37, were heard involved in a heated argument in their bedroom. During the argument, gunshots were heard after which Smith asked for help and said the victim was bleeding.

Smith was transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division for an interview. During the interview, Smith told detectives she and Matthews were in the bedroom alone and began arguing. Smith admitted to taking what she believed to be a BB gun from Matthews just prior to the shooting him. Smith didn’t provide details about how Matthews was shot, but she did say it was an accident. Smith denied having any knowledge of the shooting at first and then stated she thought the gun was a BB gun before finally admitting it was a real gun she had taken from the victim.

A witness on scene admitted to taking a handgun from the area of the bedroom where the incident occurred and hiding the gun in the wooded area to the rear of the residence after the shooting, and later took detectives to the gun, which was recovered and described as a Ruger 9mm.

The Smith and Matthews have been involved in a romantic relationship for four years and resided together in the residence.



On Sunday, February 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the 11700 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf for a medical emergency. While treating the victim, EMS noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The victim, identified as Tavon Purnell Matthews, 37, of Waldorf, was transported to a hospital where he subsequently died.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and his girlfriend, Tiffany Jade Smith, 31, of Waldorf, were arguing when Smith shot Matthews in the torso.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. Detective B. Buchanan is investigating.

