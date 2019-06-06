UPDATE: Waldorf Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Jail After Killing Her 37-Year-Old Boyfriend

UPDATE 6/5/2019: Tiffany Jade Smith, 32, of Waldorf, was sentenced to two years in jail on Monday, June 3, 2019, by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William Greer.
Smith, shot and killed her boyfriend, 37-year-old, Tavon Purnell Matthews, during an argument at their residence in Waldorf, on February 18, 2018.
Smith originally denied having any knowledge of the shooting and then stated she thought the gun was a BB gun before finally admitting it was a real gun that she had taken from Matthews.
Court records show Smith entered an Alford plea to manslaughter and possession of a firearm on May 21, 2019.
Smith was sentenced to ten years for manslaughter with all but two years suspended and five years for the possession of a firearm with all of them suspended.
Smith will also receive credit for 470 days she’s served while awaiting her trial.
UPDATE 2/20/2018: According to court documents Tiffany Jade Smith, 31, of Waldorf, and Tavon Purnell Matthews, 37, were heard involved in a heated argument in their bedroom. During the argument, gunshots were heard after which Smith asked for help and said the victim was bleeding.
Smith was transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division for an interview. During the interview, Smith told detectives she and Matthews were in the bedroom alone and began arguing. Smith admitted to taking what she believed to be a BB gun from Matthews just prior to the shooting him. Smith didn’t provide details about how Matthews was shot, but she did say it was an accident. Smith denied having any knowledge of the shooting at first and then stated she thought the gun was a BB gun before finally admitting it was a real gun she had taken from the victim.
A witness on scene admitted to taking a handgun from the area of the bedroom where the incident occurred and hiding the gun in the wooded area to the rear of the residence after the shooting, and later took detectives to the gun, which was recovered and described as a Ruger 9mm.
The Smith and Matthews have been involved in a romantic relationship for four years and resided together in the residence.
2/19/218: On Sunday, February 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the 11700 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf for a medical emergency. While treating the victim, EMS noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso.
Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The victim, identified as Tavon Purnell Matthews, 37, of Waldorf, was transported to a hospital where he subsequently died.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim and his girlfriend, Tiffany Jade Smith, 31, of Waldorf, were arguing when Smith shot Matthews in the torso.
Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. Detective B. Buchanan is investigating.
More gun violence. We need to ban all guns now!
Blame the gun, not the human who used it to kill someone?
OMG ,release her immediately they have the wrong one in custody, WE MUST FIND THIS GUN AND ARREST IT
you are sooooo stupid
YOU ARE SOOOOO STUPID
exactly!!!!
Stupid liberal. Why when a cop shoots someone, it’s solely their fault. Police brutality. But when it’s not a cop, it’s the gun’s fault? How about human brutality in general?
Preach Shawn. That idea is ingenious
The fact is if she could not get a gun then their would be no shooting.
Then it would be something like knives, then what?
It was a gun that killed. I she had no access to one there would be no shooting and no murder.
More people died from auto each year, why not ban them. it’s not the gun it’s the person!
Actually, and sadly, as of 2014, the number of gun deaths and motor vehicle deaths converged. At the rate that’s been tracked, since 1950, gun deaths are beginning to rival motor vehicle deaths.. which is the case in some states already. This is according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Automobile are built with the sole purpose to be used as a means of transportation. A death resulting by way of auto is due to misuse of the vehicle. Guns are made for the sole purpose of taking someone’s life. A death resulting by way of a gun is credited to the weapon being used as it was designed for.
What if I told you that the gun owner was a felon and the gun was not registered. Would you feel differently? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
Firearm was illegally possessed. That’s why they hid it in the woods. Glad we have gun laws. Keep on thinking Government can solve society’s problems.
All illegally possessed fire arms used in crimes can be traced back to a legal purchase at some point therefore to eliminated them fro ever being legally purchased in the first place would break the chain and would eliminated criminal usage of these weapons. It’s just simple logic
Oh, it’s “simple” alright. “Logic,” not so much.
Will the “witness” be charged as an accessory for hiding the gun?
We dont need new gun laws, we just need to ban MURDER!!!!! Oh wait?
Capital punishment in Md
I’m not justifying her actions, but none of us know what lead up to this woman feeling like she had to kill him. I’m guessing either domestic violence issues or she has mental health issues herself.
GTFOOH with that crap. There is no justification for this. This woman let her emotions get the better of her and now she has to pay. If she was in a crappy relationship she should have left. End of story.
Exactly. Seems like whenever the accused is white you here that bs, but when they black its give them life, or thug, or trash. She is no different then anyone else who take a life.
ebonics much? also I think u meant “hear”
Thanks
Actually it is because it is a woman. Look at the sentences handed out for the same crimes between men and women and you will see a huge disparity. Women claim they want equal rights but you will never hear them protest the fact that they get easy judgements just because of their sex. I did a paper a few years back about criminals and justice and in my research I did not see any difference between sentences of people of different races for the same crimes with similar criminal histories however the difference between sentences of men and women is staggering.
That very well May be true. But I’m not talking about the court system, I’m talking about the court of public opinion.But thanks for sharing your research.
Translation to English on behalf of SAD:
Exactly! Seems like whenever the accused is a white person, you hear that BS, when they are black, they say “give them life”, or “thug”, ot “trash”. She is no different than anyone else who has taken a life.
This message brought to you by second grade english class
if she had no gun there would be no murder
Correction: He was not legally able to possess a gun, therefore if he didnt have the gun that he wasnt allowed to have, there would have been no shooting. But that doesnt mean there wouldnt have been a murder.
If she wsa willing to shoot him, I’m sure she was willing to stab him, drive over him with her car, smash his face with a bat, etc.
Your “i’m sure” theory is lame. The fact is if she could not get a gun their would be no shooting and no murder.
Well she was a convicted felon and shouldn’t have had one. It’s weird how the law says you cannot legally posses a firearm yet she had one. That leads me to believe that criminals don’t follow the law. Crazy huh?
If guns were banned she would never had had it. and there would have been no shots fired.
This is a tragedy, especially for the children. Whatever happened to an argument just being that and walking away or fighting with your fist. There are way to many people with guns who are not stable enough to have them. Gun laws should include a mental evaluation as well as stricter background checks.
Hey genius, which gun law would have prevented this? Considering he wasnt legally allowed to own a firearm, and yet, somehow, had a handgun? Shouldnt the law against murdering people been good enough to prevent this?
All mass shooting that have occurred came from LEGALLY bought firearms. Therefore your theory that illegals will obtain them anyway is BS. Make the sale of all firearms illegal NOW!
The minute they walk onto school grounds makes them a criminal as they violated the “gun free” zone law. Your theory is worse.
Criminals or those with no respect for laws, will get a gun no matter what.
Until HIPPA laws change, mental evaluation won’t happen.
Thanks Obama!
The gun was likely hid in the woods because it was used to commit a crime, in addition to be illegally possessed. I know both the woman and man involved in this incident and while we can pass judgement on what kind of person Tiffany was, what her intentions were, how the argument escalated to murder, or what she should or should not have done, Tayvon was not a violent man. He was kind and loved by everyone he met. He is missed by countless people.
Even more, the young children have now lost both their father and mother becaus a gun was in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have had it, legally or illegally. While tightening gun laws will reduce the amount of guns issued to individuals who are not capable or intend to use them safely or responsibly, they will not address the millions of guns already on the streets that are currently in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
Just more white trash that needs to be flushed.
I hope she stays in jail forever. There was no need for her to shoot and kill anyone!!!
She thought she was shooting a BB at him.
LMAO yeah, riiiiiiiight LOOOOL
The fact that she thought she was shooting a BB gun means she would have shot a real gun. Either way she shot at him. I don’t know exactly what transpired or how intense the argument was, but I do know there is no need to get that violent with anyone just because of a disagreement.
I’ve been shot with a BB, it doesn’t do any damage like any pellet or bullet. Especially since he pointed it at her first early in the day, then he played it off as a BB Gun. They were fighting partly because of that. She told him he could get himself arrested or killed by police or another idiot if he used it or pointed it at someone the wrong person.
It was an Accident caused as much by his own negligence as her negligence, not a premeditated homicide. The Officers just threw everything at her. Then they wonder why people don’t call 911 sooner, considering they escalated this to Homicide at the District 3 Sheriff’s Office and showing just as much “a lack of good judgment” as her.
This is such a senseless tragedy. While a gun didn’t belong in the house she is the one who mishandled the weapon and took away someone’s dad, brother, and friend. Tavon was liked by everyone, always had a big smile on his face, and would give you the shirt off his back without a second thought. What is even more sad is that the mother is so selfish she didn’t even think about what would happen to her kids before doing something so terrible. I hope she rots in prison.
Yeah, he was a great guy. Save all those arrests he had over his life. He didn’t deserve to die but if he was in jail where he belonged he’d be alive.
That goes both ways. If she was in jail with her equally long arrest record he might still be alive. Also just because someone is arrested does not make them a terrible person or deserving of this. While you are being so perfect and ignorant all at once remember he has a teenager daughter that will likely see all of this ugly. So much for you being perfect I guess.
Amen!
Aint the truth
FACTS
White privledge at its finest. Two years huh !? If the roles were reversed he’d be sentenced 30 no years suspended. This is bull