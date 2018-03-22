St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for Thursday, March 22

Drivers are urged to exercise caution as slick spots have developed following yesterday’s snowfall around the county. Due to road conditions, the following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for Thursday, March 22:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will open at 10 a.m. Essential personnel should report at their normal time. The weekly Commissioners of St. Mary’s County business meeting, postponed from Tuesday, March 20, will begin at 11 a.m. in Leonardtown.

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools, including full day Head Start, will operate on a two hour delay. There will be no school for A.M. Pre-Kindergarten and A.M. Head Start students. However, there will be classes for P.M. Pre-Kindergarten and P.M. Head Start students. Code 5 for employees.

Non-Public School transportation will operate on a two hour delay.

All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools will operate on a two hour delay.

Recreation and Parks facilities will open at 10 a.m.

STS Transit will operate on a normal schedule

The six (6) Convenience Centers and St, Andrews Landfill will open at 10 a.m.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will open at 10 a.m. Meals will be served at the centers. Home deliveries of meals will resume.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse and District Courthouse will open at 10 a.m. with court sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m.

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will open at 10 a.m.

NAS Pax River will operate on a two hour arrival delay/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status