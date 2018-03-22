Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information in Charles County Liquor Store Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identity of a robbery suspect.

On March 21, 2018, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Drive-In Liquor located in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a store clerk with a gunshot wound to the arm. The clerk was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Investigation revealed a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun. He demanded money and then began stealing cash and cigarettes. As he was doing so, the gun discharged striking the clerk. Before the suspect fled, he sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray. The suspect ran across the highway to a vehicle that was described as an older model passenger car, possibly orange in color.

The suspect is about 5’10” in height and appears to have a thin build.

Detectives obtained photos of the suspect from a surveillance camera and ask anyone with information to contact Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.