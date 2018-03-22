Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information in Charles County Liquor Store Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identity of a robbery suspect.
On March 21, 2018, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Drive-In Liquor located in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a store clerk with a gunshot wound to the arm. The clerk was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Investigation revealed a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun. He demanded money and then began stealing cash and cigarettes. As he was doing so, the gun discharged striking the clerk. Before the suspect fled, he sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray. The suspect ran across the highway to a vehicle that was described as an older model passenger car, possibly orange in color.
The suspect is about 5’10” in height and appears to have a thin build.
Detectives obtained photos of the suspect from a surveillance camera and ask anyone with information to contact Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
Too bad the owner didn’t have a 12 gauge and blast this turd to where he belongs. Protect yourselves people. Remember, when seconds count, the cops will be there in minutes.
Good camera photos
This is why I know there is no such thing as Karma. If there was this turd would have tripped and shot his own head off. Then the bullet would have traveled out the back of his head and across the road hitting his getaway car in the gas tank causing it to explode killing all his accomplices, if there were any. In reality he will probably do this 6 or 7 more times while killing a few hardworking clerks, get arrested, and spend 10 years in prison while watching TV, eating better then most of us on the outside, going to the gym, getting a degree, and enjoying all the other perks of prison.
10 years in prison?? Imposed by a SOMD judge?? Hope springs eternal, I guess.
Too bad he didn’t shoot himself in the head instead. Worthless piece of crap.