Waldorf Man Faces 5 Life Sentences Plus 133 Years in Prison for Murder of Thomas Tibbs

Santana will be sentenced on July 26, 2018. At sentencing, Santana faces 5 life sentences plus 133 years in prison.
On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 6 day trial, convicted Miguel Angel Santana, 27 of Waldorf, of First Degree Murder of Thomas Tibbs, 4 counts of Attempted Murder, 5 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime, 9 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and three weapons charges.
On March 23, 2016, officers responded to the 2500 block of Gittings Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, Thomas Tibbs and Kemo Key, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their injuries; however, Tibbs succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
An investigation into the shooting revealed that earlier in the day, Santana’s co-defendant, Rashaad Jovonni Brawner, was involved in a verbal altercation with Key at a gas station. After leaving, Brawner picked up Santana and drove to a neighborhood looking for Key. When they found Key, Brawner confronted him and a physical confrontation ensued. Brawner attempted to retreat to the driver’s seat of his vehicle; however, several men who were at the residence attempted to pull Brawner out. Santana, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, began shooting at the men while still inside of the vehicle. The men fled. Thomas Tibbs, who was standing nearby but not involved in the fight, was struck with bullets from Santana’s gun in the chest and arm. Key was also shot, suffering a non-life threatening wound to the buttocks. Brawner and Santana then fled the area in the vehicle.
Witnesses identified Brawner as the driver of the vehicle. Brawner later identified Santana as the shooter.
On January 17, 2017, Brawner pled guilty to Manslaughter for his role in the killing. His sentencing date has been set for June 21, 2018.
Its also interesting that you only see skin color, and refuse to acknowledge that he shot his gun into a crowd of people. Not at "a" person, at "many" persons. Apples and oranges.
Apples and oranges. First off, the white guy hasn't been sentenced yet. The 4 years was just the recommendation by the jurors. Second, no one died in the white guys road rage incident. I agree that the white guy should get more then 4 years but you are not taking into account prior records, number of charges, and a whole host of other factors. The trash in this article made his choice to shoot randomly and killed someone. The white trash in the other article also made his choice but he was spared because he somehow didn't kill anyone. Anyone that pulls a gun in response to an argument or altercation better be prepared to have their life ruined over that choice.
