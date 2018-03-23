UPDATE: Jaelynn Willey, Victim of Great Mills High School has Succumbed to her Injuries

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the Willey family, advises that on March 22, 2018, at 11:34 pm, Jaelynn Rose Willey died, surrounded by her family.

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we provide this update.

3/22/2018: The family of Jaelynn Willey contacted the media so they could deliver a statement regarding the medical condition of Jaelynn.

Jaelynn was the female shooting victim from the Great Mills High School shooting.

Jaelynn was taken off of life support.

SMNEWSNET has removed the name and all photos of the 17-year-old shooter in our articles, from this point on he will be referred to as “the shooter” We feel the public should see the victims faces and remember their names. All comments have also been removed for articles related to the shooting.

