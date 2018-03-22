Josephine Cecelia Short Spinks, 70, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018. She was born on Sept. 20, 1947 to James Clinton and Josephine Mary Short.

She is survived by her brothers: William (Jane) and Charles Short; nieces: Lavelle, Tonya, Danita, Constance, Hermaine; nephews: Keith, Kevin, Charles, Darrell; as well as other relatives and friends.

On Sunday, March 25, visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. On Monday, March 26, visitation at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village St., Waldorf, MD. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, LaPlata, MD.