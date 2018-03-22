Leonard “Lenny” Elliott Johnson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family Monday, March 19, 2018, at the age of 62.

Lenny was born January 28, 1956 to Betty [Daniels] and Joseph Johnson in Tacoma Park, MD. He grew up in Prince George’s County, MD and married Kathryne SanGiovanni in August of 1986. In January of 1991, they had their first and only child, Brittany.

Lenny was a self-employed contractor of “Lenny’s Remodeling”. He loved Nascar, eating crabs, riding his Harley and participating in “Ride Across Maryland” for breast cancer research.

Lenny was always willing to help anyone who needed it, being the compassionate and kind man that he was.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, his daughter Brittany Millsap and favorite son-in-law, Nick. He is also survived by three sisters, Janie Fletcher, Donna Sweeney, and Dorothy Daniels, and many beloved extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 23 from 9:30 am until start of service at 11:30 am at Lee Funeral Home, Calvert P.A., Owings, MD. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, Lenny’s family asks for donations to be made to Calvert Hospice P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678.