Ida June Jones, 79, of Ironsides, MD passed away on March 20, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Ida was born in Washington, DC on March 6, 1939 to the late Cyrus Jones and the late Pearl Jones. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Cyrus K. Jones and William Jones; and sisters, Alice Smith, Nancy Blaswitz and Mary Garrett. Ida is survived by her brother, Richard Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Dawn Dugan and Theo Davis.

Ida worked in Accounting at NOS. She had 32 years of combined EMS Service as a dedicated member of the Ironsides Volunteer Rescue Squad Company 58, Marbury Volunteer Rescue Squad Company 8, Charles Co. Mobile Intensive Care Unit Company 60 and Treasurer of the Charles Co. EMS Association.

Services are pending.