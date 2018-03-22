James “Donnie” Donald Yarbrough, 60

Donnie is survived by his wife: Zoe Yarbrough; children: Thomas and Christopher Yarbrough; Granddaughter: Anneliza Yarbrough; siblings: Ronnie (Sis) Yarbrough, Darrin (Michelle) Yarbrough of Selma Alabama; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Winifred Yarbrough of Selma Alabama.

Donnie was born on June, 30, 1957 in Talladega Alabama to Thomas and Winifred Yarbrough. He graduated from Selma High School in 1975. After moving to Hampton Va. in 1978, Donnie began working for Zale Corporation as a Store Manager. He continued his life long career with Zale Corporation until he retired in 2014. He managed the Zale’s Jewelers in Waldorf, MD for 24 years.

Donnie loved spending time with his family and friends. His granddaughter Annie was the light of his life. He was an avid Alabama football fan (Roll Tide!!!). His family and friends will always remember him as a great family man and a loving father.

A Celebration of life is scheduled for Friday March, 23, 2018 at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, Md. Family will be receiving visitors at 1pm, with the service to follow at 2pm at the same location. Larry Kennell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donnie’s life. The family would like to thank Hospice of Waldorf, Md. for their loving care and support.