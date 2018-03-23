Stephen Walker Selected to Lead St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Department

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have appointed Stephen Walker the county’s new Emergency Services Director.

Mr. Walker, who has served as interim department director since November 2017, brings 37 years of experience in Public Safety to the position.

“We are extremely grateful Steve has accepted our offer to lead our Emergency Services,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “He has proven to be a tremendous asset and a calming influence as interim director. The commissioners are confident he will continue to further strengthen our 911 Center and the Emergency Services provided to the citizens of St. Mary’s County.”

During his career, Mr. Walker held the rank of Military Police, Police Officer, Corporal, Deputy, and Lieutenant and, from 2007 – 2017, served as Chief of Police for the town of Edmonston, MD. Mr. Walker earned his bachelors and master’s degree in Public Safety Management from Johns Hopkins and brings significant depth of experience and expertise to St. Mary’s County.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to serve the residents, first responders and visitors of St. Mary’s County. I am honored by the trust and confidence that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have expressed in appointing me to this position,” said Mr. Walker. “I look forward to continued progress in meeting the goals of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and in the improvement of the delivery of Emergency Services to St. Mary’s County.”

Mr. Walker is a former President of the Police Chief’s Association of Prince George’s County, a member of Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and the former Treasurer of Maryland Municipal League.

His appointment is effective immediately. He will earn an annual salary of $115,000.