Police in Calvert County Recover BB Gun at Calvert High School

On Friday, March 23, 2018, as students arrived to school, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office that were working an assignment at Calvert High School learned that a social media threat was made sometime the night prior.
The deputies worked with the school administration to investigate the threat.
The student was quickly located and isolated.
A search of the backpack in the students possession revealed a realistic looking BB gun.
The male juvenile student was immediately removed from the school and several charges are pending
Sheriff Mike Evans will continue to staff deputies at the schools until further notice. Students and parents are encouraged to continue to report anything suspicious.
But our children don’t need armed resource officers on campus all the time Makes sense…..sure this time is was only a bb gun….
Gov Hogan proposed a budget item for this but the Democrats voted it down. Looks like the democrats don’t care.
It will put your eye out kid.
What a stupid a## kid! Not the time at all for that crap, as if theres ever a time but what an idiot. He’s gonna go far in life.
“ONLY A BB GUN”??? Please rethink what you just posted. BB Guns can be just as detrimental as a regular gun!!! They, to, can do the unthinkable. We definitely still need our Armed Resource Officers on campus. Just like the above report stated, “the male juvenile student was removed from the school and charges are pending”.
She was using sarcasm about the meeting at the board of education saying they won’t allow there to always be a armed officer at every school.
Seriously? No our children DO need armed officers in the schools. Parents are failing miserable, over 17 school shootings this year alone. How, HOW do you not know your child is upset, depressed, troubled, or on the verge of a breakdown ? I’m mean seriously, it’s about parents stepping up and being responsible and gun access. The parents of this kid should also be held fully accountable. Tired of these disrespectful kids nowadays with parents that just keep buying them cellphones and PlayStation
This at the same time the Board of Ed for Calvert County votes NOT to please armed police in the schools. Way to go Calvert!
Egocentric teenagers today think the entire world revolves around them. I hope the parents of this idiot get charged with something as well. Perhaps for raising a total POS. From a distance all guns look real. He could have been taken out by a real gun with no questions asked.
What a moron!