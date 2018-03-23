Police in Calvert County Recover BB Gun at Calvert High School

On Friday, March 23, 2018, as students arrived to school, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office that were working an assignment at Calvert High School learned that a social media threat was made sometime the night prior.

The deputies worked with the school administration to investigate the threat.

The student was quickly located and isolated.

A search of the backpack in the students possession revealed a realistic looking BB gun.

The male juvenile student was immediately removed from the school and several charges are pending

Sheriff Mike Evans will continue to staff deputies at the schools until further notice. Students and parents are encouraged to continue to report anything suspicious.