51-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On March 19, 2018, at approximately 8:45 pm, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of a single vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree. The operator of the vehicle sustained incapacitating injuries and the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Initial investigation determined a 1998 Ford Ranger, operated by Michael Howard Williams, age 51, of Mechanicsville, was traveling westbound on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Thompson Corner Road, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. At this time speed, alcohol, or drug use, do not appear to be factors in this collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact DFC. Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

