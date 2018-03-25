John Francis Quade “Popeye”, 93, of Chaptico, MD passed away on March 23, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 8, 1924 in Chaptico, MD he was the son of the late Lucy Catherine Russell Quade and Alton Monroe Quade. Popeye was the loving husband of Dorothy Irene Quade who preceded him in death on September 27, 1993 and whom he married on July 3, 1944 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. He is survived by his children: Eddie Quade (Shirley) of Hollywood, MD, Barbara Jean Knott (Sammy), Ronnie Quade, and Kenny Wayne Quade (Susan) all of Chaptico, MD. Siblings: James Bernard “Bunny” Quade of Avenue, MD and Alice Dornes of Bryantown, MD. 8 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Popeye is preceded in death by his siblings: Harry Quade, Alton Quade, Mary Levia Pilkerton, William J. Wink Quade, Elliott Quade, Catherine Hall, and Joe Quade.

Popeye was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. He was employed as a Truck Driver for the State Highway Administration for 20 years. Popeye enjoyed fishing, shucking oysters, playing cards, working in the yard and telling jokes and stories. He especially loved his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Steven Quade, Joe Hall, J.R. Quade, Duck Pilkerton, Bobby Quade and David Quade.

Contributions may be made to Seventh District Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609 and/or Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.