Family Displaced and Three Children Injured in Lusby House Fire

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., firefighters were alerted to the 12400 block of Rousby Hall Road, in Lusby for the house fire.

Responding units were advised of multiple calls to 911. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.

Three burn victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

According to Chief 2, from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, three children were flown from the scene of the fire. Their condition at this time is unknown, but at the time of the incident it is believed one suffered from burns and the other two from smoke inhalation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

We will provide updates as they become available.

