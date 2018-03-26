Three DC Women Arrested for Shoplifting Over $2,500 Worth of Items from St. Charles Towne Center Mall

March 26, 2018
Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C.

Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C.


On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Deputy EshIeman from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at the Victoria’s Secret located in the St. Charles Towne Center Mall. While responding, a second theft in progress call came out for the Kohl’s which is in the same mall.

The description of the suspects was the same for both stores.

Deputy Morris stopped a vehicle and made contact with the occupants, and it was determined they matched the description given for the suspects involved in the thefts.

Police located several stolen items located inside the vehicle, and other items that were suspected to be stolen due to the brand name, and some of the items still having store security sensors on them.

The three occupants in the vehicle were all detained, and identified as Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C.

An employee from Victoria Secret responded to the scene and positively identified all three women as the thieves for her store.

The employee provided police with a detailed list of all property that was stolen and advised she watched them steal all the items and exit the store without attempting to purchase the items. The total value of the theft from Victoria’s Secret was $1793.40.

The items stolen from Victoria’s Secret are as Follows:

  • (33) PINK thongs valued at $5.60 each
  • (12) PINK pullovers valued at $49.95 each
  • (1) PINK a zip up sweat shirt valued at $54.95 each
  • (2) PINK zip up sweat shirt $79,95 each
  • (1) PINK zip up sweat shirt valued at $89,95 each.
  • (3) PINK Pants valued at $69,95 each.
  • (9) PINK Pants $54.95 each

An employee from Kohl’s responded to the scene and identified the stolen items from her store that were located in the vehicle. All the property identified still contained store tags on them. The total value of the theft from Kohl’s was $786.33.

The items stolen from Kohl’s are as Follows:

  • (3) Misses jackets valued at $37,99 each
  • (2) MHS Brand APP valued at $34.99 each
  • (2) MNS Brand APP valued at $27,00 each
  • (3) MNS Brand APP valued at $44.99 each
  • (8) b8-28 Branded valued at $29.99 each
  • (2) men’s underwear valued at $34.00 each
  • (1) Infant apparel valued at $12.99 each
  • (1) newborn apparel valued at $8.00 each.

The total value of both thefts is $2,579.73.

All three women’s occupations were listed as unemployed.

Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C., were arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where they were charged with multiple counts of theft.

Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, of Washington D.C.

Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, of Washington D.C.

Raychelle Freeman, 20, of Washington D.C.

Raychelle Freeman, 20, of Washington D.C.

Imani Lolita Yates, 19, of Washington D.C.,  

Imani Lolita Yates, 19, of Washington D.C.,

38 Responses to Three DC Women Arrested for Shoplifting Over $2,500 Worth of Items from St. Charles Towne Center Mall

  1. ME on March 26, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Alright, which one of ya is wearing the mens underwears??? And 33 pairs of pink thongs??? Side note, I don’t believe pink would look good on any one of ya!!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Not a good start to adulthood. If they had just asked for an application form one of those stores they might have had a job instead of a record. Young people need to learn to work for what they want in life. Taking the easy route just gets you in jail or begging on the street corner.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      ‘Like’

      Reply
  3. Smh on March 26, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Appearing at the courtroom soon, Nakitia and the thugettes. What a waste. I hope they don’t breed.

    Reply
    • Tom Jones on March 26, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      Probably way too late for that!

      Reply
  4. Bill Bud on March 26, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Thats why I moved out of Waldorf 15 years ago…. DC is leaking its neighbors into that area. Its only going to go downhill/..

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Yo yo yo!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Raychelle has a criminal history of nothing but sticky fingers. However can we solve that problem, oh, maybe an actual punishment.

    Reply
    • anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      They’ve done this in the past, quite a few times, as one already admitted. There’s people that buy this stolen merchandise and most know it was stolen.

      Reply
  7. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 9:51 am

    MLK would be so proud of such fine examples of their community.

    Reply
  8. Tyrell on March 26, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Typical.

    Reply
  9. Saundra on March 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    can you erase this don’t ruin people’s life’s.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      LITTLE LATE FOR THAT

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      They ruined their own “life’s”. Maybe if they took a long look at their choices they would realize their path is leading to a dead-end.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 3:16 pm

      They ruined their own lives by stealing..

      Reply
  10. Nick on March 26, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I think some countries have the right idea.
    Steal something? OFF with their hands!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Trash

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I was not aware Victoria’s Secret sold masks. Evidently the market exists

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 11:31 am

    We need to pass a law to keep all of these hood rats from D.C. out of the county. Worthless unemployed garbage!

    Reply
  14. Constance Wilkins on March 26, 2018 at 11:41 am

    y’all need take down off Facebook page please this is her mother thank you it u do she will never steal again

    Reply
    • El mero mero on March 26, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      Jajajajajaja really so people will not know about the trash you are raising???

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      Nope. Their faces need to be plastered everywhere. Guess they should have thought about that before they resulted to becoming criminals.

      Reply
    • Charles on March 26, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      I sincerely hope they keep these photos up, they deserve any shaming that comes of this

      Reply
  15. Charles on March 26, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Dc trash needs to stay in Dc

    Reply
  16. Anonymous #13 on March 26, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    33 thongs? men’s underwear at $34 each? infant clothes? What did they plan to do with them? What is approximate street value of trashy clothes?

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    When I moved to Southern Maryland in 1993, Waldorf Stores were somewhat nice places to frequent. Now, every time I go to St Charles Town Center, I can’t wait to leave, I only go there out of pure necessity, i.e., gotta have it that day. The SCTC provides nothing but a hangout for thuggish or wanna-be-thuggish teens/young adults. It could be a nice mall but the atmosphere sucks…there is even a Charles County Sheriff’s Office located inside the mall…obviously there is total disregard for local law enforcement…I’m just baffled at how they caught these perps. These are the ones they caught…I just wonder how many thieves actually get away with stealing from this mall?

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    wait… VS Thongs are only $5??????

    Reply
  19. anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Guess no black people will be buying the merchandise at the local black flea market, where black people don’t care if the merchandise is stolen as long as they get it a good price. The Police just need to walk these open air markets in DC to stop this stuff, Victoria Secret doesn’t sell wholesale so confiscate all their merchandise. There Mom’s probably taught them this practice, and will complain they are great kids, just like they are from Great DC Public Schools.

    Reply
    • Lily on March 26, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      I wonder if the parents of those kids aka trash that love to shoot up schools taught them that practice Id rather a kid steal than for a kid to kill and then shoot their self. Then again, that’s all what cave beast know.

      Reply
  20. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Awww that’s crazy

    Reply
  21. El mero mero on March 26, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    That is so sad for this young people but that is what they represent “pure trash” no wonder if they live by receiving some type of social assistance. DC trash stay there please.
    Good Job mother’s a me and fathers!!!! This is. The future just pure trash!!!

    Reply
    • Lily on March 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Yeah good job Mother’s and fathers for for talking the blame of another adults decision. I hope you say this the next time one of your disgusting kind, shoots and kill innocent kids before killing their self. Those parents suck ass.

      Reply
  22. john smith on March 26, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    let them that are without sin throw the first stone….

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Build a wall Lmfao

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on March 26, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    It’s so interesting how people can get so mad over this small theft, when you have people in the President’s cabinet stealing your hard earned tax money. Private jets, vacations, expensive furniture? Millions were stolen, but no one calling them thugs. Not that this isn’t wrong, it is and these young ladies will be punished. But the question is , will anything happen to those corporate thugs around the Whit House?
    When People have no hope they do things that people with help don’t do, but just wait this opiate epidemic will teach you. When your sons and daughters are stealing to support their habitats. And you watch as money goes for rehab, those 3rd and 4th generations may be less fortunate and may find themselves on a FB post like this.

    Reply
  25. #savedbyhisgrace on March 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    There none without sin except one and one day He is coming back. What they did was wrong and they will have to answer for it if they do not repent and change their lives. Remember judge not or you shall be judged in the same manner. Forgiveness is for all. No little sins no big sin just sin. Can you face the Creator sin free? Let us pray for them and for ourselves when we start to judge. They had a choice, and are old enough to be responsible for their own actions. This is not on their parents. This is on them. God bless you all.

    Reply
  26. Kay on March 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I don’t condole stealing but someone needs to think about the poverty level in DC and ask WHY they are stealing.

    Reply
  27. Get2itDee on March 26, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    i wish yall stfu. TIMES ARE HARD OHKAY. FREE THEM

    Reply

