Three DC Women Arrested for Shoplifting Over $2,500 Worth of Items from St. Charles Towne Center Mall

On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Deputy EshIeman from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at the Victoria’s Secret located in the St. Charles Towne Center Mall. While responding, a second theft in progress call came out for the Kohl’s which is in the same mall.

The description of the suspects was the same for both stores.

Deputy Morris stopped a vehicle and made contact with the occupants, and it was determined they matched the description given for the suspects involved in the thefts.

Police located several stolen items located inside the vehicle, and other items that were suspected to be stolen due to the brand name, and some of the items still having store security sensors on them.

The three occupants in the vehicle were all detained, and identified as Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C.

An employee from Victoria Secret responded to the scene and positively identified all three women as the thieves for her store.

The employee provided police with a detailed list of all property that was stolen and advised she watched them steal all the items and exit the store without attempting to purchase the items. The total value of the theft from Victoria’s Secret was $1793.40.

The items stolen from Victoria’s Secret are as Follows:

(33) PINK thongs valued at $5.60 each

(12) PINK pullovers valued at $49.95 each

(1) PINK a zip up sweat shirt valued at $54.95 each

(2) PINK zip up sweat shirt $79,95 each

(1) PINK zip up sweat shirt valued at $89,95 each.

(3) PINK Pants valued at $69,95 each.

(9) PINK Pants $54.95 each

An employee from Kohl’s responded to the scene and identified the stolen items from her store that were located in the vehicle. All the property identified still contained store tags on them. The total value of the theft from Kohl’s was $786.33.

The items stolen from Kohl’s are as Follows:

(3) Misses jackets valued at $37,99 each

(2) MHS Brand APP valued at $34.99 each

(2) MNS Brand APP valued at $27,00 each

(3) MNS Brand APP valued at $44.99 each

(8) b8-28 Branded valued at $29.99 each

(2) men’s underwear valued at $34.00 each

(1) Infant apparel valued at $12.99 each

(1) newborn apparel valued at $8.00 each.

The total value of both thefts is $2,579.73.

All three women’s occupations were listed as unemployed.

Raychelle Freeman, 20, Imani Lolita Yates, 19, and Nakita Monique Wilkins 20, all of Washington D.C., were arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where they were charged with multiple counts of theft.