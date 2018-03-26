Volunteers to Help Maintain and Preserve Point Lookout State Park

March 26, 2018

Annual Park Day Event Held April 7

Marylanders can help preserve and maintain historic Civil War sites during the Civil War Trust’s annual Park Day event April 7.

Volunteers are needed at Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County to work on the Historic Civil War Fort #3 and Prison Pen area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Needs include general maintenance of the fort and surrounding area.

Every year, community leaders, history buffs and preservationists join forces to help enhance and restore numerous locations during this nationwide event.

Additional locations in Maryland include Antietam National Battlefield, Fort Washington Park and Monocacy National Battlefield.

For more information about Park Day at Point Lookout State Park, please contact Bob Crickenberger of the Friends of Point Lookout at 301-876-5688 or crickenberger@comcast.net.

One Response to Volunteers to Help Maintain and Preserve Point Lookout State Park

  1. Kelly on March 26, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Why? Soon the revisionists will have the place bulldozed.

    Reply

