Doris Mildred Reed, 92

Doris Mildred Reed, age 92 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died March 22, 2016 at her residence with Hospice.

Doris was a Court Reporter for 35 years with the U.S. Air Force and was an organist at her church, the Cheltenham United Methodist Church. She was also an accomplished artist, a member of a swim club, and enjoyed gardening. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a good friend to all.

She was the daughter of John Truman Rawlings and Erna Alice Schwein Rawlings. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Annabelle Ennis, Betty Lou Sherrad, and Arlene Nave.

She is survived by her sons, John M. Reed and Thomas K. Reed (Faye); her brothers, Robert Rawlings and John K. Rawlings; her grandchildren, Erin, Sandra, and Sarah; and her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Harper, Lillian, Gabrielle, and Sadie.

Friends received on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at the Cheltenham United Methodist Church, 11111 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doris’ name are asked to Cheltenham United Methodist Church, PO Box 146, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.