Third and Final Defendant Sentenced in Waldorf Home Invasion Where a Woman was Beaten Unconscious and Doused with Gasoline

UPDATE: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, April 29, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Ijaaz Butler, 26, to 12 years in prison for Home Invasion and Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion. The sentence imposed today in Charles County Circuit Court will run consecutive to a 12-year sentence previously imposed for a similar crime in Calvert County, for a total of 24 years in prison.
On March 19, 2018, officers responded to the 2800 block of Homette Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers spoke with victim Melissa Lewis, who had visible injuries. Lewis stated that two male suspects forced entry into her home, assaulted her, and demanded money.
A further investigation revealed that Lewis received a large sum of money prior to the home invasion. On the day of the incident, the victim was asleep on a couch in her home when Butler and the other male suspect, who the victim later identified as co-defendant William Gary Edwards, entered with their faces partially covered. Butler and Edwards physically assaulted the victim and asked her where the money was located; however, the victim refused to reveal where it was. The victim’s three young children were also present inside of the residence. While ransacking the home, Butler banged on the door of the children’s rooms while the victim was being held down by Edwards.
After a few minutes inside the residence, Butler and Edwards dragged the victim outside to search her vehicle. While outside, they assaulted the victim – to include dousing her with gasoline – until she was unconscious. Butler and Edwards then fled in a getaway vehicle operated by co-defendant Brandy Lynn Deluca.
Shortly after leaving, Deluca hit a mailbox and was stopped by an officer for a traffic violation. It was discovered during the stop that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the home invasion. All three suspects, including Butler, were subsequently apprehended.
During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse, asking for the maximum consecutive sentence, told the judge that he hopes the victim “can feel safe again in her own home with her kids” after the terrifying incident.
On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, co-defendant Brandy Deluca was sentenced by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West to 7 years in prison.
On Thursday, February 21, 2019, co-defendant William Gary Edwards was also sentenced by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West to 10 years in prison, consecutive to a 2-year sentence previously imposed for a similar crime in Calvert County, for a total of 12 years in prison.
The vehicle was occupied by three subjects, the driver was identified as Brandy Lynn Deluca, 43, of Waldorf, the passengers were identified as William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijazz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard
While police were speaking with the occupants of the vehicle they could smell a strong odor of gasoline emitting from the cabin of the vehicle. While obtaining the occupants information police heard a call go out for a burglary in progress on Homette Place, in Waldorf.
Police heard as the call taker advised that the victim of the burglary reported that two males had broken into her residence and stolen “stuff”. Due to observing that the vehicle had been driving erratically, there were two males in the vehicle, and knowing the location of the burglary was on a street just a short distance away (approximately 1,000 feet) through a wooded area, police suspected that the vehicle and its occupants were involved in the burglary.
A short time later, police were advised that William Edwards was named as one of the suspects in the burglary. Edwards, Butler, and Deluca were placed into custody and read their Miranda Rights. Edwards and Deluca agreed to answer questions, but both denied any involvement in the burglary. After being read his Miranda Rights, Butler invoked his right to remain silent.
Police responded to Homette Place and made contact with the 29-year-old female victim in front of her residence. Officers observed the victim had swelling to her left eye socket and lips. Her lips were lacerated and had blood on them. The victim was covered in what was suspected to be gasoline and had a strong gasoline odor on her. The victim was extremely distraught. She was obviously afraid and worried for her safety.
Police obtained the following statement from the victim: She advised she recently gained $5000.00 from her ex-boyfriends grandfather. She advised the grandfather won a lottery ticket and she cashed it for him. She stated the grandfather gave her $5000,00 for cashing it for him. Tonight just prior to calling police the victim was asleep on her love seat couch in the living room of her residence. She advised her children were also in the residence in their rooms. While she was asleep she heard and saw her front door get broken open. She advised two male suspects entered her residence both wearing masks. The Black male began spraying her with what she described as gasoline and the subjects advised they would kill her, placing her in fear for her life. She stated the black male also had a crowbar. She advised the suspects began striking her in the face and repeatedly asking “where is the money?” She advised the black male grabbed her wrist and began walking her around her residence asking repeatedly asking her where the money was. She advised the suspects were in her house for approximately 10 minutes. She advised she was walked out to her car, where they made her open it. The victim advised she was shoved to the ground and the suspects began striking her again while she was lying on the ground, when asked how they struck her she just kept saying “I don’t know they just kept hitting me.” The victim advised she was knocked out and woke up next to her car in front of her residence. The victim ran over to a neighbor’s residence, and they called 911.
Police observed that the door frame was damaged and one of the latches was completely off the frame. There was also a dent on the door near the latch with a black scuff. The interior of the residence had an odor of gasoline throughout it.
The victim was taken to the scene of the traffic stop with Edwards, Butler, and Deluca, and she positively identified Edwards as being one of the subjects that had broken into her residence that morning. The victim advised she recognized Deluca and advised she observed her vehicle in the area of her residence a few hours before the incident. The vehicle was seen driving down the street with its lights off.
Through the course of the investigation it is believed that Edwards and Butler entered the victim’s residence in an attempt to steal the $5,888 she had at her residence. After the failed attempt by Edward and Butler to locate the money they fled the scene on Homette Place through the wooded area where they met up with Deluca on Council Oak Drive, who acted as the getaway driver.
Brandy Lynn Deluca, 43, of Waldorf, William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijazz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard, were charged with the following.
- home invasion
- burglary, first degree
- assault, first degree
- assault, second degree
- armed robbery
- false imprisonment
- destruction of property, less than $1,000
- rogue and vagabond
- burglary, 4th degree/tools
Never discuss financial windfalls with anybody. Hope the victim recovers. She needs to see a financial adviser and get that money working (invested) to make more money. Unfortunately the odds are against her and it will likely be spent within the next 6 months.
These 3 turds need to be permanently removed from society. They don’t deserve any breaks or second chances. This crime shows they have no regard for anyone’s life but their own and they will violently take what doesn’t belong to them. I hope they go in front of a judge with balls and they sentence them to the max for every charge.
What is this 43 yo woman doing with an 18 yo and 25 yo men?
I know Deluca and edwards. she’s a sugar momma with no funds. She crazy !
She’s a pedophile that gives them drugs.
How she know if they were black or white if they had on mask? This story doesn’t make much sense
It makes plenty of sense. She knew them not to hard to figure out who somebody is when you know them.
I no willam and brandy. The girl is lying on them.
I know William and Brandy and the victim. I know Melissa isn’t lying about what happened to her and if they had masks on you still know somebody’s voice if you know them and you can also see skin color by color of hands or rings around the eyes of the Mask. The news report could have messed up the fact of it being gasoline or kerosene. That really is irrelevant as to what it was. The point is her home was broken into and invaded and her children were in that house. this whole story saddens me because I do know two of the people and I know the victim.
She is not lying on them and I’m very sure they have evidence on them. I hope you think about who your friends are because if you’re friends of them you do not practice very good judgement.
You must be blind you pos willy is a thief and this is far from being his first time in trouble
No allegedly about it. they stunk to high heaven of gasoline and so did my niece’s home with her 3 precious children. these sick little punks need also see some time in Jessup.
Waldorf has just gone down hill since i lived there, iam so glad i no longer live there. This story sounds completely honest and i sincerely believe it.
The people were from Saint Leonard Maryland, the trash came from Calvert to Waldorf to do the crime.
Since i moved away in 2000 walorf has really went down hill i am so happy i no longer live there. I believe this story just considering all the crime there now.
Don’t we all give $5000 to the ex girlfriend of your grandson to cash a lottery ticket? Not that we’ll read about it but there’s a much deeper story here that’s crying out for a Lifetime Movie.
Happens all the time. People give someone a big ticket to cash and some money so they don’t have to report the money on their taxes. This could be so they don’t lose their government assistance or because the tax is more then the money they gave the person cashing the ticket. Everything could be on the up and up in this case but in most cases they do it as a way to get around their state and federal obligations.
I heard about this incident during a Calvert county safety meeting last night. The young lady speaking said something similar happened to her as well in Calvert by the same people. Is there any record anywhere for that??
And here’s why we have the right to keep and bear arms.
The victim of this horrible crime is my niece. And these low life druggies happen to be friends of her exboyfriend. Now folks that’s really sounds suspicious to me big time. And this pedophile that hangs out with children and gives them drugs really needs to spend some time in Jessup.
Waldorf has changed so much… I’m glad I’m furtunate enough to have been able to move far away. Anyone who lived there 20-30 years ago looking at it now, if they’re being honest, can tell you exactly what has changed. Wether or not that specific change has led to the current shape of things is debatable, but if you look at similar areas with similar changes, you find similar results. It’s sad really… growing up in St. Charles was a great! It was the epitome of suburban living. The neighborhoods were all safe and clean, the schools were good, it was just a nice, safe, average place to grow up. Even as a teenager, I could walk around my neighborhood at 2am with absolutely no concern about any trouble other than from my parents if they found out. Now people are getting robbed, stabbed, and shot any time of day in any neighborhood. Some are worse than others I’m sure but these days I wouldn’t raise my kids in Waldorf unless I had absolutely no choice. I would do everything I possibly could to get my children out of that mess and give them a better chance in life.
It’s no different now than it was 20-30 years ago, It’s just there is more coverage than ever. Bannister use to be horrible – thats why at Eva Turner the trees have been cleaned up to 20ft, that happened 30 years ago. Dog Patch use to have Crackheads and Drunks at the 5-way Stop, that went away 25years ago. Just because you now to note of whats happening does not change the statics. It’s like when you friend buys a white Honda Accord you see more white Honda Accords, Honda didn’t just put 6,000 more white Honda Accords on the road in the past week.
Completely agree!
Too bad it happened in Charles County, where the Judges love criminals. They’ll get 18 months active time with 10 years suspended and they’ll violate probation and never end up getting their suspended time. All they have to do is claim to be drug addicts and the Judges will excuse their behavior.
Exactly! While we have to pay for their actions!
This is very sad. I know Brandi. Reading the charges they missed one very important one. Child endangerment due to the kids in the house. They should be charged with that to….
Will is a good friend of mine & my neighbor. He’s Awesome so , wrong place with wrong people. How did she identify them if those people had masks on…DUH!!!
Seriously?! Yeah, I know Willie too, and he’s terrible! He robs, steals, and sntiches! Lied on his best friend to avoid jail time and sent his best friend away for a long time. He sure is awesome! Breakin into so many homes in Waldorf. He wasn’t at the wrong place with the wrong people- he is the one you need to stay away from! Check yourself and your facts. He has been in and out of detention centers for SEVERAL YEARS. Papers may say he’s from St. Leonard, but he went to MS and HS in Waldorf. Charles County knows all about him. Unfortunately, judge, SA, and lawyer will make a plea deal and he’ll get off easy. They need to send him away and teach him a lesson. Thank God the victim didn’t get killed, and that her children were safe.
Wake up!
Everyone just believes what they hear!! Edwards is my neighbor & good friend & he didn’t do that. DID EVERYONE READ THE PEOPLE CAME IN WIRH MASKS SO HOW COULD ANYONE IDENTIFY!!
You friend and neighbor was hanging with some bad people with long criminal histories. Maybe you have heard the expression “when you lay with dogs your bound to get flees”. The only way he can help himself now is by telling the cops everything he knows. If he or the others were involved they deserve a harsh punishment. There were kids in the house and they showed no regard for the lives of this lady or the kids. If he is hanging with trash like the other 2 then you might not know your friend as well as your thought. Good people don’t associate with thieves and women beaters.
On 3/20/18 the driver was released on her own recognizance. Thanks Charles County! SMH!
No you dont. There are places all over Charles,St.Marys, and Calvert that can and will cash any lotto ticket (winning) up to $5000
Uhh, I’m guessing it was for more than $5,000? Try and keep up
You just contradicted your own retort. The lottery winnings far exceeded $5,000. Her portion, for cashing it in on his behalf, was $5,000. So if you can cash it all over Charles, St Marys, and Calvert up to $5,000 she would have, in fact, needed to go to Baltimore to cash it in…
Seriously?! Yeah, I know Willie too, and he’s terrible! He robs, steals, and sntiches! Lied on his best friend to avoid jail time and sent his best friend away for a long time. He sure is awesome! Breakin into so many homes in Waldorf. He wasn’t at the wrong place with the wrong people- he is the one you need to stay away from! Check yourself and your facts. He has been in and out of detention centers for SEVERAL YEARS. Papers may say he’s from St. Leonard, but he went to MS and HS in Waldorf. Charles County knows all about him. Unfortunately, judge, SA, and lawyer will make a plea deal and he’ll get off easy. They need to send him away and teach him a lesson. Thank God the victim didn’t get killed, and that her children were safe.
Wake up!
