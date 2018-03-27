Waldorf Woman Beaten Unconscious and Doused with Gasoline During Home Invasion

On Monday, March 19, 2018, at approximately 1:25 a.m., Deputy Caywood from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a white Kia Optima back into a mailbox knocking it over. Upon seeing this the deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The vehicle was occupied by three subjects, the driver was identified as Brandy Lynn Deluca, 43, of Waldorf, the passengers were identified as William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijazz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard



While police were speaking with the occupants of the vehicle they could smell a strong odor of gasoline emitting from the cabin of the vehicle. While obtaining the occupants information police heard a call go out for a burglary in progress on Homette Place, in Waldorf.

Police heard as the call taker advised that the victim of the burglary reported that two males had broken into her residence and stolen “stuff”. Due to observing that the vehicle had been driving erratically, there were two males in the vehicle, and knowing the location of the burglary was on a street just a short distance away (approximately 1,000 feet) through a wooded area, police suspected that the vehicle and its occupants were involved in the burglary.

A short time later, police were advised that William Edwards was named as one of the suspects in the burglary. Edwards, Butler, and Deluca were placed into custody and read their Miranda Rights. Edwards and Deluca agreed to answer questions, but both denied any involvement in the burglary. After being read his Miranda Rights, Butler invoked his right to remain silent.

Police responded to Homette Place and made contact with the 29-year-old female victim in front of her residence. Officers observed the victim had swelling to her left eye socket and lips. Her lips were lacerated and had blood on them. The victim was covered in what was suspected to be gasoline and had a strong gasoline odor on her. The victim was extremely distraught. She was obviously afraid and worried for her safety.

Police obtained the following statement from the victim: She advised she recently gained $5000.00 from her ex-boyfriends grandfather. She advised the grandfather won a lottery ticket and she cashed it for him. She stated the grandfather gave her $5000,00 for cashing it for him. Tonight just prior to calling police the victim was asleep on her love seat couch in the living room of her residence. She advised her children were also in the residence in their rooms. While she was asleep she heard and saw her front door get broken open. She advised two male suspects entered her residence both wearing masks. The Black male began spraying her with what she described as gasoline and the subjects advised they would kill her, placing her in fear for her life. She stated the black male also had a crowbar. She advised the suspects began striking her in the face and repeatedly asking “where is the money?” She advised the black male grabbed her wrist and began walking her around her residence asking repeatedly asking her where the money was. She advised the suspects were in her house for approximately 10 minutes. She advised she was walked out to her car, where they made her open it. The victim advised she was shoved to the ground and the suspects began striking her again while she was lying on the ground, when asked how they struck her she just kept saying “I don’t know they just kept hitting me.” The victim advised she was knocked out and woke up next to her car in front of her residence. The victim ran over to a neighbor’s residence, and they called 911.

Police observed that the door frame was damaged and one of the latches was completely off the frame. There was also a dent on the door near the latch with a black scuff. The interior of the residence had an odor of gasoline throughout it.

The victim was taken to the scene of the traffic stop with Edwards, Butler, and Deluca, and she positively identified Edwards as being one of the subjects that had broken into her residence that morning. The victim advised she recognized Deluca and advised she observed her vehicle in the area of her residence a few hours before the incident. The vehicle was seen driving down the street with its lights off.

Through the course of the investigation it is believed that Edwards and Butler entered the victim’s residence in an attempt to steal the $5,888 she had at her residence. After the failed attempt by Edward and Butler to locate the money they fled the scene on Homette Place through the wooded area where they met up with Deluca on Council Oak Drive, who acted as the getaway driver.

Brandy Lynn Deluca, 43, of Waldorf, William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijazz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard, were charged with the following.

home invasion

burglary, first degree

assault, first degree

assault, second degree

armed robbery

false imprisonment

destruction of property, less than $1,000

rogue and vagabond

burglary, 4th degree/tools