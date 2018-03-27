Bryans Road Man Repeatedly Stabs Wife Over the Course of Hours

On Friday, March 23 at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single family home in the 2500 block of Archway Lane in Bryans Road after a man called 911 to report a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located the man who had lacerations to his hands. They found his wife in the basement with multiple stab wounds. They were flown to two different hospitals and admitted with serious injuries.
Detectives responded and after further investigation learned the woman’s husband suddenly attacked his wife while she was sleeping. He bound her ankles in shackles, handcuffed her, and then stabbed her repeatedly over the course of hours. He later called 911 and indicated he and his wife had been stabbed.
Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 45, of Bryans Road, was arrested on March 26, immediately after he was released from the hospital.
Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other related charges. His wife is still in serious condition.
Det. J. Elliott is investigating.
So, should knives now be illegal?! Or can someone just say this guy is obviously I’m need of some mental help, and not all knives stab people!
Stop it. Just stop. You don’t have to have a mental illness to commit crimes. Who said this guy has a mental illness? Are you his doctor? Posting dumb stuff like this should be illegal.
Thank you. Agreed!
What an ignorant comment
Knives lives matter!
Knives don’t stab people, people stab people. What’s next, banning sporks?
What an unbelievable POS this guy is. There is nothing in the world that his wife could have done to him to deserve this short of trying to kill their kids or trying to kill him. Since she was stabbed and bound while she was sleeping it is very unlikely she was involved in those two scenarios. This guy doesn’t need psychiatric help, he needs prison. A very long time in prison will ensure that he will not do this again to another person.
THIS IDIOT WATCHED TO MANY EPOSODES OF CRIMINAL MINDS AND THOUGHT HE COULD GET AWAY WITH IT
Rod, I’m praying for you and your wife.