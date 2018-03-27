Bryans Road Man Repeatedly Stabs Wife Over the Course of Hours

On Friday, March 23 at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single family home in the 2500 block of Archway Lane in Bryans Road after a man called 911 to report a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located the man who had lacerations to his hands. They found his wife in the basement with multiple stab wounds. They were flown to two different hospitals and admitted with serious injuries.

Detectives responded and after further investigation learned the woman’s husband suddenly attacked his wife while she was sleeping. He bound her ankles in shackles, handcuffed her, and then stabbed her repeatedly over the course of hours. He later called 911 and indicated he and his wife had been stabbed.

Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 45, of Bryans Road, was arrested on March 26, immediately after he was released from the hospital.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other related charges. His wife is still in serious condition.

Det. J. Elliott is investigating.

