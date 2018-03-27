Chesapeake Beach Man High on PCP Arrested for Burglary

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Deputy Fox from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bayside road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a burglary.
The victim stated that an unknown male had entered his residence. After obtaining a description of the male, he was located in the area of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The male later identified as Randy Kent, 53, of North Beach was detained. It was determined Kent also was under the influence of narcotics.
Kent was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Burglary: 4th Degree-Dwelling and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (PCP).
Pretty pathetic when you are this old still getting high on PCP like an immature teenager.
LOL never met any teenagers that use pcp. That drug is for people that been in the drug world and an addict for a long time, not just some harmless pot either. Dangerous stuff though rite there.
Don’t care if people want to kill themselves with drugs but anyone who does PCP is a danger to society. There are documented cases of people assaulting innocent victims for no reason while high on PCP. And the kicker is it gives them super human strength. A few years back a guy tried to gouge a little girls eyes out in DC. People that do PCP should be immediately committed to a psychiatric hospital for 90 days then transferred to jail/prison to serve out their time for all their charges. Maybe that would keep turds like this guy out of civilized society for a long time. We all would be better off. Anyone who is over 50 and still doing PCP has given up on doing anything to benefit their self, their family, and society.
That was in laplata actually and he got sentenced not to long ago, I’m sure u can search for it on here.
His punishment should be to wear that shirt in Southeast DC
His shirt says it all….typical North Beach trash
Ass
Looking real sporty there…Champ. Is everything moving kind of slow or is it just you?
Little Old to be on Love Boat!
Racist much?
Great example for the white use of North Beach
Make America Great Again…WITH PCP!!!!
Once you’re a looser you never get over it grow up and help yourself to stop being pothetic to life
Webster’s online is free.
Start there.
After that……good luck.
Looser and pothetic? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black
This was my sisters house he was jus standing n her kitchen and her husband was home with their small child 3years old. Thank god my sister wasn’t there alone when this happened. I don’t think he knew what he was doing or where he was at which is scary but still come on walking n someone’s home. Not cool.
easy there
We all knew Big Dookie would comment on this story. Just because he’s wearing this shirt and is from North Beach doesn’t make him racist. It’s so sad everything is about race. It’s a damn shame.
Well be easy on the Dook….
Probably just got his check.
Well the rebel flag is associated with racism…idiot