Barbara Jean Lawrence, 77, of Hollywood MD., died on March 24, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on December 25, 1940 to the late Hershel V. McLeod and Nell E. McLeod.

In April of 1971, she married her beloved husband, Charles “Emory” Lawrence. From there, they worked hard at instilling their shared values and beliefs into the three children they raised together.

Barbara completed nursing school at the St. Mary’s County Technical Center in 1978. Thereafter, she began caring for and creating relationships with her patients and co-workers of both St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Nursing Center, where she retired after 30 years of service. There she was able to carry out her passion for caring for others and created loyal friendships that remain now 40 years later. Her personality and fun-loving spirit were an inspiration to everyone around her. Many reminisce on her passion for fashion and style, always dressing to impress. Whether in the hospital or out on the town, Barbara was always dressed to the nines. She spent her free time traveling to Dover with Emory, reading Vogue and visiting with her friends and family. Barbara was always on the sidelines cheering on her kids and grandkids and you would often hear her “whoop whoop”.

Barbara is survived by her siblings: Junior McLeod, Marie Clarke (Claude), Wayne McLeod and Joanne Disbrow. Children: Joseph “Joey” (Janet) of Chaptico, MD., Vincent “Scott” (Bridgette) of California MD., and Karrie “Missy” (David) of Hughesville, MD; Grandchildren: Megan Lawrence (Keith), Gina Adkins (Brian), Kelly Lawrence (John), Todd Lawrence (Jessica), Chris Lawrence, Miranda Wood, Hannah Lawrence, Greg Lawrence; Great Grand Children: Devante and Desiree Barnes, Dillion Adkins, Amaya and Amare Mackall and Taelor Adkins. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, as well as many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Brenda Christgau and her nephew Terry Clarke.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Adkins, Todd Lawrence, Chris Lawrence, Greg Lawrence, Devante Barnes and Dillion Adkins.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Brinsfield Funeral Home Chapel, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:00a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary contributions be made to the Charlotte Hall Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 681, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. These donations will provide scholarships to upcoming nurses who share the same desire and passion as Barbara did for over 30 years.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com