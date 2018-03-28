Richard Leon Lewis, 78, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 25, 2018 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, with his family by his side.

Richard was born on August 15, 1939 in Washington, DC to the late Leon Lewis and Mildred Burns.

Richard married the love of his life, Gerda on March 25, 1962. Together they raised 4 beautiful children and spent over 44 years in Southern Maryland.

He enlisted in the Navy 1974 and proudly served his country. Richard enjoyed woodworking, listening to music and watching old movies. He especially loved movies and music from the 30’s & 40’s. He loved to dance the “jitter bug” in his younger years and was known for his cake making.

Richard is survived by his wife and children; Timothy Richard Lewis (Sheryl) of Lusby, MD, Terrence Athur Lewis of Lusby, MD, Tania Marie Lewis of Lexington Park, MD and Tamara Adams of Lexington Park, MD. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Donovan of Lusby, MD, and his grandchildren; Aaron, Rebecca, Justin, Joshua, Christopher and Catlyn.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Sally Hallebush and Michelle Ferroni.

All services will be private. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.