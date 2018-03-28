Lusby Man Dies From Heroin Overdose in Anne Arundel Jail

On March 24, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center located at 600 E Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie for injured/sick subject.

When officers arrived they spoke with Detention Center staff who stated they were alerted at 11:55 a.m. by inmates that Douglas Edward Sutherland, 53, of Lusby was sitting on his bed unresponsive. Detention Center staff immediately responded to the inmate and began life saving efforts. Fire department responded and continued lifesaving efforts however were unsuccessful in resuscitating the inmate and he was pronounced deceased.

One empty clear capsule of suspected heroin was recovered from beneath the Sutherland’s bed.

Detectives from the Heroin Task Force responded and are currently investigating.

Sutherland was serving a 10-day sentence for driving on a suspended license.

Sutherland’s body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

At least 39 people have died this year in Anne Arundel County because of a drug overdose, according to police, compared to 28 people during the same period last year. The county saw at least 152 people died from drug overdoses last year, a record-setting number.

However, the county has seen 231 overdoses overall during that same period, a decrease compared to the 267 overdoses it saw during the same period last year.

