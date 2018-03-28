WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 3/28/2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.



Laura Lee Mauler is wanted for Child Support. John Edward Nichols Jr is wanted for Child Support. Gary Clen Robertson is wanted for Drug Distribution. Maxwell Ryan Tall is wanted for Child Support. Shaquanda Nekole Cooke is wanted for Drug Possession and Child Support. Tracy Lee Smith is wanted for Theft Scheme. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603