WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 3/28/2018

March 28, 2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Laura Lee Mauler

Laura Lee Mauler

Laura Lee Mauler is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
John Edward Nichols Jr

John Edward Nichols Jr

John Edward Nichols Jr is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Gary Clen Robertson

Gary Clen Robertson

Gary Clen Robertson is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Maxwell Ryan Tall

Maxwell Ryan Tall

Maxwell Ryan Tall is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Shaquanda Nekole Cooke

Shaquanda Nekole Cooke

Shaquanda Nekole Cooke is wanted for Drug Possession and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Tracy Lee Smith

Tracy Lee Smith

Tracy Lee Smith is wanted for Theft Scheme. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
  1. Big Dookie on March 28, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I’m so happy to finally see dads go after all of these dead beat moms for child support. The system is working for men for once.

