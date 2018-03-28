Retired Prince George’s County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-off Prize

A 71-year-old Mitchellville man ended the winter of 2018 with a bang. He played a few of his favorite Maryland Lottery games this past Friday, including scratch-offs, and won a cool $100,000 top prize on the Winter Ice Multiplier.

The retired U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee made a stop at Meyers Liquors in Suitland while running errands on the way home to buy his Lottery games. Among the purchases was a $10 Winter Ice Multiplier scratch-off, which had given him a small prize in the past. The Prince George’s County resident took the games home and was shocked when he scratched the lucky Winter Ice Multiplier game. It showed a $100,000 top prize!

“I just looked at it, to make sure it was real,” said the winner. “And the next day, I checked it again at a Lottery retailer to confirm it.”

The lucky dad and granddad then put the ticket in a safe place and waited until Monday morning to claim the prize. On Mondays, the lucky winner and his daughter run errands together. He picked her up as he normally would but kept the destination a secret.

“I knew he needed me to ride somewhere with him, but he didn’t say where,” said the winner’s daughter, laughing. “I’m his ride-or-die daughter.”

He then showed her the ticket, explained that, “This is why I need you to ride with me” and proceeded to the Lottery’s Customer Resource Center in Baltimore.

“I said, ‘That’s a lot of coffee money,’ ” the daughter recalled, smiling. “I was really happy for him because he’s such a good father who looks out for his family.”

The father of four is very excited about his $100,000 fortune, but has no initial plans for the winnings other than helping his family financially. .

The Winter Ice Multiplier game is still loaded with prizes. There are two more $100,000 top prizes remaining and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $10,000.

Meyers Liquors located at 3601 Old Silver Hill Road is a winner, too. For selling a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off in the game, the Prince George’s County retailer will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.