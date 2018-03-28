Carlos DeAngelo BellnSentenced To 105 Years In Prison For Production Of Child Pornography

United States District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland was sentenced to 105 years in prison, followed by a lifetime period of supervised release for 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors for the Purpose of Producing Child Pornography.

Judge Grimm ordered that, should he complete the term of his imprisonment, Bell must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Baltimore; Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington, Sr.; Sheriff Troy D. Berry of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

According to the plea agreement, from the period of January 1, 2014 to December 22, 2016, Bell used and coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Bell was charged with committing this offense against ten minors. During the relevant period, Bell was employed as an Instructional Assistant in Charles County Public Schools, and a track and field coach at a Charles County Public High School.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc . For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab on the left of the page.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning thanked HSI, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police. Mr. Schenning also commended Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy F. Hagan and Joseph R. Baldwin of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, who prosecuted this case.