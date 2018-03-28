Jaelynn Rose Willey, 16, of Lexington Park, MD, died on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 24, 2002, in Texas to Daniel Lee and Melissa Cormier Willey.

Jaelynn attended the tenth grade at Great Mills High School, where she maintained good grades and was on the honor roll. She was a member of the high school swim team and GMAC Club swim team. She had just set a club record in the 100 fly. She was a talented swimmer and earned her life guard license last year. She always had an affinity for the water and enjoyed vacationing with her family at the beaches, especially Cornfield Point Beach in CT. She loved the snow, particularly sledding and swimming in her bathing suit in the snow. She liked taking walks with her family, especially any time she could spend with her siblings. She was very close to them and was a loving sister. She not only loved her siblings, but she loved younger children and was a very caring and fun babysitter. She was a delicious baker and made the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Her pet cats, Twilight and Starlight, were her fur babies.

Jaelynn was a vibrant, beautiful and sweet teenager who was evolving into a beautiful young lady. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends and family. She was looking forward to attending her first prom and had just tried on dresses with her friends. She will be missed by many, those who knew and loved her and those who have come to know and love her.

In addition to her loving parents, Jaelynn is also survived by her siblings: Cameron, Nolen, Addison, Eryn, Rhiannan, Madalyn, Benjamin, and Peyton; her grandparents: Robert Cormier of Manchester, CT, Donna Christopher of Ennis, TX, and Timothy Willey of Frazeysburg, OH; her great grandmother, Doris Brisson of Wethersfield, CT; her aunts and uncles: Kimberly Cormier, Timothy Cormier, Valerie Barran, Gregory Cormier, and Danielle “Monkey” Cormier; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Darlene Cormier.

Family will receive friends for Jaelynn’s Life Celebration on Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Meredith Wilkins-Arnold on Friday, March 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Cormier, Gregory Cormier, Troy Kroll, Luis Acedo, Cameron Willey, Nolen Willey, and Garrett Crownover.

