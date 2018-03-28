Wednesday’s Pet is ELLA

Wednesday’s Pet for 03/28/18 is ELLA

Featured Pet: Ella

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Doberman Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Ella is such a loving girl. She has the most beautiful golden eyes. We are still getting to know her but feel free to stop by our kennel and see for yourself! She will make a wonderful companion. If you are interested in Ella you can contact: Angel at: spirit1610@hotmail.com

You can visit Ella at our kennel during adoption hours.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown