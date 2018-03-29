Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 3/29/2018

On March 23, 2018 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Solomons Island Road in front of Sears. While making contact with the driver later identified as Thomas Clarke Jr, 59, of Port Republic, Deputy Gott immediately noticed narcotics in plain view on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Clarke was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search revealed narcotics and paraphernalia. Clarke was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (crack cocaine) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 23, 2018 Corporal Denton was on patrol in the area of the Calvert Village Shopping Center when he observed a subject that had a no trespass order for the entire shopping center. The subject was stopped and identified as Robert Rice, 51, of Prince Frederick. Deputy J. Ward confirmed with Emergency Communications that Rice had an active no trespass order for the Calvert Village Shopping Center. Rice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On March 13, 2018 Deputy Ridgley responded to the area of 200 Duke Street for the report of a disorderly subject. When Deputy Ridgley arrived on scene and met with the subject later identified as Frederick Weems, 38, of Lusby. While Deputy Boerum was attempting to get an identification from Weems, Weems became very agitated and began to yell and use profanities. Weems was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On March 15, 2018 Deputy S. Naughton conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tomahawk Trail and Tomahawk Trail West. While approaching the vehicle Deputy S. Naughton could immediately smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Corporal Denton and Deputy S. Naughton had each individual step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search revealed one of the passengers later identified as Isaiah Childress, 18, of Lusby to have a large amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Childress was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute and two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

March 18, 2018 Deputy Moran responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Deputy Moran made contact with the Correctional Deputy who advised him of the suspected CDS and inmate involved. The inmate later identified as Latroy Hall, 37, of St. Leonard had concealed narcotics and paraphernalia on his persons. Hall was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Ecstasy), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession/ Receive CDS While Confined/Detained, Possession of Contraband- Place of Confinement.

On March 5, 2018 Deputy Parks responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Deputy Parks made contact with the complainant who advised an inmate later identified as Freddie Commodore, 53, of Port Republic had a Suboxone package inside his wallet. Commodore was charged with Possession/Receive CDS While Confined/Detained.

On March 5, 2018 Deputy M. Lewis conducted a traffic stop in the area of N Solomons Island Road and Skinners Turn Road. Deputy Lewis made contact with the driver later identified as Christina Procopio, 31, of Owings, and had her exit the vehicle. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics. Procopio was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Alprazolam).

On March 5, 2018 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of S Solomons Island Road and Southern Connector Boulevard. While speaking with the driver later identified as Jessica Hunt , 30, of Lexington Park, she became very nervous. Hunt and the passenger of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia. Hunt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Alprazolam) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 7, 2018 Deputy Ridgley responded to the Calvert Village Shopping Center for the report of a traffic complainant on a possible impaired driver. Deputy Ridgley located the vehicle and made contact with the driver later identified as Ryan Cleaver, 41, of Owings. While Deputy Ridgley was obtaining Cleaver’s driving information through Emergency Communications, Deputy Sampson and Deputy Wilson began a search of the vehicle and Cleaver’s persons. The search resulted in both paraphernalia and narcotics. Cleaver was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Adderall) and two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 7, 2018 Deputy T. Buckler responded to Trader’s Restaurant, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject. The subject later identified as Kevin Moser, 54, of Owings was extremely intoxicated and asked to leave the establishment. Moser refused to leave and began yelling profanities. Moser was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On March 8, 2018 Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Weis, Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver later identified as Shanan Sanchez, 35, of Owings, Deputy Sampson immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Sanchez was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in two marijuana cigarettes and a large quantity of Adderall pills. Sanchez was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Adderall), CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 9, 2018 Deputy Moschetto responded to the 500 block of Stamper Court, Prince Frederick for the report of disorderly subject. When Deputy Moschetto arrived on scene he observed two males outside arguing and screaming profanities. The male later identified as Kermit Gray Jr., 58, of Prince Frederick was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On March 10, 2018 Corporal Denton, Deputy Childress, and Deputy S. Naughton conducted traffic enforcement in the area of Saint Leonard Road and Calvert Beach Road when they stopped a vehicle for speeding. While making contact with the driver later identified as David Lee, 30, of Mechanicsville, Corporal Denton and Deputy S. Naughton recognized signs of possible drug use. Deputy Childress conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle resulted in ten syringe needles. It was also determined through Emergency Communications that Lee was driving on a suspended license. Lee was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 1, 2018 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of HG Trueman Road and Village Center Drive, Lusby. While making contact with the driver later identified as James Washington, 46, of Lusby it was determined he did not currently have a valid licenses. Deputy Trigg and Deputy Gott conducted a search of the vehicle resulting in paraphernalia and narcotics. Washington was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On March 2, 2018 Deputy Wilson responded to Hillendale Way, Prince Frederick for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival, the complainants directed Deputy Wilson into the residence where the suspect was located. The suspect later identified as Cameron Dent , 26, of Prince Frederick was located in the bathroom of the residence, and when asked to step out of the bathroom for Deputy Wilson to speak with him, he was seen flushing the evidence down the toilet. While Deputy Wilson was attempting to put Dent into handcuffs he began to resist. A search of Dent was conducted resulting in the paraphernalia. Dent was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Heroin), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute, Resist/ Interfere with Arrest, and Obstructing & Hindering.

On February 5, 2018 Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop at the Solomons Tourist Information Center in Solomons. During initial contact with the driver, later identified as Brandon Marshall Wehler, 18, Deputy Denton detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The passenger admitted to having marijuana in her purse and handed it over to the officer. A search of the vehicle revealed a small plastic bag containing marijuana less than 10 grams as well as a clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin inside. Wehler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On February 5, 2018 Deputy J. Ward responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. A single unidentifiable pill was located loose on an inmate, identified as Emmett Odyssey Gantt Sr, 57. The pill was identified as Pfizer 100 PGN. Gantt was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On February 6, 2018 Deputy Williamson responded to the Bank of America in Dunkirk for the report of a bad check being passed. The suspect, later identified as James Henry Bowman III, 48, entered the bank and tried to cash a check for $1,500. A bank employee contacted the owner of the check who advised the check was for $50 and was initially made out to her granddaughter. Bowman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Forgery of Private Documents, Issuing a False Document, and Theft Less than $100.

On February 7, 2018 Deputy Sampson was dispatched to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Sergeant Scott handed Deputy Sampson a ziplock bag containing a white paper fold with a white powder inside that was recovered from an inmate, later identified as Rashad Saeed Campbell, 31. Campbell was charged with Possession/Receiving CDS While Confined/Detained.

On February 8, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Patuxent Wine and Spirits in Lusby for the report of trespassing. The suspect, later identified as Kevin Deandre Hawkins, 30, advised he came to the store to give the owner what he owed him for stealing a bottle of Patron prior to this incident. Deputy Durner was also on scene and advised Deputy Spalding that the owner wanted to press charges against Hawkins because he was in the store yelling and causing a scene. Hawkins was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing on Private Property.

On February 9, 2018 Deputy Denton and Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Sixes Road, Prince Frederick. Trooper McCombs of the Maryland State Police and his K-9 partner conducted a sniff of the car which turned out to be positive. A search of the vehicle was met with negative results, as well as a search of the driver. A female officer was requested for a search of the passenger, identified as Sequoia Gladys Henderson, 29, which revealed suspected Oxycodone. Henderson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.