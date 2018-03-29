Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing at Waldorf Barbershop

March 29, 2018

On March 23 at 9:59 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barbershop in the 2900 block of Shasho Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

Investigation showed two employees of the shop were involved in an alteration with each other when they both produced knives and stabbed the other. One of the subjects fled to a nearby urgent care center and was subsequently transported to a hospital. The other subject fled to his house and later received treatment.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Det. B. Buchanan is investigating.

One Response to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing at Waldorf Barbershop

  1. AliceW on March 29, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Another day in the Dorf. Baltimore West!

    Reply

