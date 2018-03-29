Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing at Waldorf Barbershop

On March 23 at 9:59 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barbershop in the 2900 block of Shasho Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

Investigation showed two employees of the shop were involved in an alteration with each other when they both produced knives and stabbed the other. One of the subjects fled to a nearby urgent care center and was subsequently transported to a hospital. The other subject fled to his house and later received treatment.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Det. B. Buchanan is investigating.