County Seeks Input for Waldorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Workshop on April 4

March 29, 2018

The public is invited to a community workshop to provide input on how to make Waldorf’s streets safer and more appealing for walking and biking.  The workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees (3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf).

The workshop is part of an eight-month project to identify opportunities for walking and biking safety improvements throughout Waldorf.  The workshop includes a presentation and roundtable discussion.

For more information or questions, contact Ben Yeckley at 301-645-0645 or e-mail YeckleyB@CharlesCountyMD.gov.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

This entry was posted on March 29, 2018 at 12:39 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.