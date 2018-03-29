County Seeks Input for Waldorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Workshop on April 4

The public is invited to a community workshop to provide input on how to make Waldorf’s streets safer and more appealing for walking and biking. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees (3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf).

The workshop is part of an eight-month project to identify opportunities for walking and biking safety improvements throughout Waldorf. The workshop includes a presentation and roundtable discussion.

For more information or questions, contact Ben Yeckley at 301-645-0645 or e-mail YeckleyB@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.