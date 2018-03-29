Prince George’s County Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Arturo Rodriquez-Salazar, 30, of Hyattsville. He is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, five counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of possession of fictitious government identification documents. Arturo Rodriquez-Salazar was arrested at his residence without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. He is currently awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.

The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force became involved after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address. The task force assumed the investigation, which led to the identification of a residence and issuance of a search warrant for that location.

This morning, the Maryland State Police served the search warrant at Rodriquez-Salazar’s residence, accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and Prince George’s County Police. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices indicated it held multiple files of child pornography. Rodriquez-Salazar was arrested at his residence without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.