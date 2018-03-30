Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Cold Case

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance with any information involving an ongoing missing person case.

Jeanette Allen Ratino was reported as a missing person in 1986. Jeanette Allen Ratino was approximately 20 years old when she was reported missing by her father, Joseph Ratino. Jeanette hasn’t been seen since April of 1986. She was last seen in Calvert County and has yet to be located.

Jeanette is presumed to be the victim of a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau continues to investigate this case and is requesting that anyone with information relevant to this case to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-2800 Ext. 2595 or wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact the Crime Solvers Tip Line via email or call 410-535-2880.