Family Garage in Waldorf Destroyed by Fire

On Friday, March 30, 2018, at approximately 3:25 a.m., firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding stations responded to Luben Road, in Waldorf, for a garage fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a one story detached garage on fire. Over 48 firefighters responded and it took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the total loss to the structure and the contents was estimated at $240,000.

The preliminary cause of the fire is under Investigation.

The occupants of the home were awakened by a “popping” sound and noticed smoke coming from the garage. The family was not displaced as a result of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.