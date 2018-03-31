John “Bubba” McCarthy Lancaster, 42, of Welcome, MD died on March 23, 2018 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD.

John was born on October 31, 1975 in Fairfax, VA to the late Roger and Mary “Jackie” Greer Lancaster.

John graduated from McDonough High School, Pomfret, MD in 1994. He worked as a network technician for Verizon for 17 years. He was a fan of the Washington Capitals and Redskins. He was a kind, caring man who enjoyed a good laugh.

John is survived by his wife of 10 years Jennifer Lancaster, three brothers; Francis Michael Lancaster (Lynn), Roger Alan Lancaster and Henry Lee Lancaster (Bonnie) and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 2-4PM with a Prayer Service at 3:00PM with an additional visitation from 6-8PM with a Wake at 7:00PM.

Memorial contributions are requested to National Kidney Foundation, 5335 Wisconsin Ave, NW #A30, Washington, DC 20015.